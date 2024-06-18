Highlights Jarrett Allen received support from Donovan Mitchell amidst trade rumors, showcasing team camaraderie.

Allen's health was questioned, leading to open criticism and speculation within the organization.

Mitchell's future with the Cavs is tied to Allen, with reports indicating his desire to keep Allen to maintain team cohesion.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a focal point of a variety of rumors consisting of many different players on the roster. Among the names that have been thrown around in trade rumors is Cavaliers' big man, Jarrett Allen. However, on Tuesday afternoon, Allen received support from his superstar guard.

Following the Cavaliers' second-round elimination at the hands of the eventual 2024 NBA Champions, Boston Celtics, it was clear that there is still work to be done on the roster before the team is seen as a legitimate title contender. Allen's name has been a hot commodity around the league and has received the spotlight for trade rumors. On Tuesday afternoon, Cavaliers All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, took to social media to show support for his teammate.

It was reported by Shams Charania that Allen received scrutiny from members of the organization that he refused to receive an injection during the postseason to numb the pain, which would've allowed him to play. Cavaliers' forward, Marcus Morris, openly called out Allen, bringing further validity to the previous claims.

However, Mitchell's act of support wasn't by chance but following the actions of former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff—who was relieved of his coaching duties on May 23, 2024—supposedly took shots at Allen.

Following the Boston Celtics championship-clinching victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Bickerstaff voiced strong praise on SiriusXM NBA Radio's 'The Starting Lineup' for Dallas Mavericks' superstar, Luka Dončić, for playing through pain the entire postseason.

“This is the guy that was taking shots in his ribs so that he could go out and play, right? He was playing through pain. He wasn't complaining. He was still playing 40 plus minutes, trying to go out and get it done.” – J.B. Bickerstaff

Considering, Bickerstaff praised Dončić for his willingness to receive an injection to play, creating warranted speculation about whether he was taking an indirect shot at the Cavaliers' big man's hesitance regarding receiving an injection. Despite the reports that have been circulating surrounding Allen, health has never been a concern, especially coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Allen Was Vital to the Cavaliers' Success

Cleveland's defense wouldn't be close to what it is without Allen

Allen had a down year in the 2022-23 season, which was disappointing considering he was selected as an All-Star in the 2021-22 season. However, he found his groove once again and was imperative in the Cavaliers' success en route to securing the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Jarrett Allen 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PTS 16.5 REB 10.5 BLK 1.1 PTS DIFF +4.0 EXP W +10

Allen averaged a career-high 16.5 points per game while anchoring the sixth-best defensive team with a defensive rating of 112.9. He was outstanding, especially during Cleveland's improbable 17-1 record throughout January and February, while suffering injuries to Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

It was reported by NBA insider, Marc Stein, that Mitchell, whose future with the team isn't certain, is a big fan of Allen and wants him to stay in Cleveland.

"One reason I’ve heard for the Cavaliers’ reported reluctance to trade Jarrett Allen despite ongoing questions about Allen’s fit in the same frontcourt alongside the emerging Evan Mobley: Donovan Mitchell is often described as an Allen fan who doesn’t want to lose him as a teammate." Marc Stein

In the Cavaliers' efforts to keep Mitchell happy and ensure he signs an extension, it could be mandatory to keep Allen to satisfy the star. Mitchell and Allen have both been essential in the turnaround of the Cavaliers post-LeBron James. Potentially losing both could send the franchise down to many more years of rebuilding and mediocrity.