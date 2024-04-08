Highlights Darius Garland's elite playmaking must improve for the Cleveland Cavaliers to succeed in the playoffs.

Garland's decreased playmaking stats are a concern, impacting team performance.

Garland's overreliance on the three-pointer is hurting the team's success in high-volume shooting games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently sit as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. They have performed well this season despite Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley all missing over 20 games each. They have a 17-9 record when all three play in the same game, a 0.653 winning percentage, which is a 54-win pace over an entire season.

It is clear the Cavaliers are best when healthy, but they reach yet another level when Garland plays at an elite level.

Garland made his first All-Star team in the 2021-22 NBA season, where he looked prime to be a top-five point guard for years to come. This season, he's being overshadowed by Mitchell and putting up worse numbers.

Garland Must Be an Elite Playmaker

Garland's play-making took a step back this season

Darius Garland was developing into one of the league's best passers and overall playmakers. This season, he has taken a step back in that department. Some due to injury, and some due to Mitchell's increased usage.

Cavaliers' record based on Garland's assists Category Cavaliers' record 0-5 assists 9-12 6-9 assists 16-11 10+ assists 4-2

The Cavaliers are clearly a better team when Garland involves his teammates more. Their winning percentage with Garland shoots up significantly when he gets at least six assists, but they also need more consistency in that aspect.

For a player two years removed from being labeled as a future perennial All-Star and potential superstar, his play-making abilities aren't going in the direction the Cavaliers were hoping for.

Garland only has six games with 10 assists in his 53 games this season. That is significantly less than his 18 games a season ago and the 26 he had in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Some of this can be due to teammates just simply missing some of his potential assists, but even his potential assists have dropped each of the last two seasons.

Although his usage rate has also decreased, his potential assists have decreased at a greater rate, which is alarming for a franchise point guard.

Darius Garland's play-making stats Category 2021-22 season 2022-23 season 2023-24 season USG rate 27.8 26.9 25.3 AST% 39.9% 34.1% 29.3% Assists per game 8.6 7.8 6.6 Potential Assists per game 15.6 12.9 12.0

Garland is getting an assist on 55 percent of his potential assists, which is the same percentage that he had when he averaged a career-high in assists in the 2021-22 season. Last season, his teammates made 60 percent of his potential assists.

Garland's decrease in his play-making stats correlates to when the Cavaliers traded for Mitchell, who is known more as a scorer. Due to both Mitchell and Garland missing many games this year, they haven't been able to play within their roles consistently.

Because of this, Mitchell has grown as a playmaker and is averaging a career-high six assists. Garland, on the other hand, has been inconsistent both with and without Mitchell. Stability is important if the Cavaliers want to continue to want to keep their current core.

Garland must not be dependent on the three-pointer

The Cavaliers struggle when Garland relies too much on his three-ball

Garland has been shooting 6.1 threes a game this season, similar to the last couple of seasons. The difference is he is shooting five percent worse than last season and more of his shots are coming from outside the arc.

He was a 41 percent shooter from outside the arc a season ago and has only shot 36.5 percent this season, a pretty significant dip.

Cavaliers record based on Garland's three-point attempts Category Garland 3P% in games Cavaliers' record 8+ attempts 41.6% 6-12 5-7 attempts 32.1% 14-6 1-4 attempts 28.5% 8-7

Despite Garland shooting significantly better from the arc in games he shoots more threes, and the Cavaliers lose more. Some of this is due to Mitchell's absence in many of the games where Garland shoots more, allowing the defense to force him into only shooting threes.

In the 18 games where he shot at least eight threes, he shot above 50 percent from the field in only three of those games despite having such a high percentage from three. He has shot above 50% from the field 10 times in the 35 other games on the year.

Garland has been a league-average three-point shooter this season and is currently tied with Mitchell as the Cavaliers' seventh-best three-point shooter, percentage-wise.

Could the Cavaliers Move on From Garland if the Playoffs Go Awry?

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland might not be the correct fit of the future for the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have had a season riddled with many small injuries, but are healthy going into the playoffs. They need Garland to be the elite point guard he was developing into during the playoffs this season, or they could make some interesting decisions this off-season.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland stats with and without each other this season Category Mitchell w/ Garland Mitchell w/o Garland Garland w/ Mitchell Garland w/o Mitchell PPG 24.9 29.1 16.9 19.7 RPG 5.1 5.1 2.3 3.1 APG 5.4 7.1 6.3 6.9

Mitchell has obviously taken the superstar lead that the Cavaliers expected when they traded for him in the 2022 off-season, but his fit alongside Garland is still a little questionable. They seem more committed to Mitchell, hoping to sign him to an extension.

With four games left in the season, their seeding as well as their playoff matchup is still unknown. They could finish anywhere from second seed to eighth and have been struggling recently, losing their grip on home-court advantage. Winning their last four games would guarantee home-court advantage in this first round and send them into the playoffs with some momentum, which they desperately need.

If the Cavaliers have an early exit in the playoffs like they did last season to the New York Knicks, there's no saying they would remain committed to two defensive liabilities in the backcourt. Garland has been looking like the more expendable option of the two this season, especially with the Cavaliers hoping to extend Mitchell.

Garland must play within his role this postseason, while also being elite at his strengths. He has to get his teammates involved and score from everywhere on the court, not being too reliant on just his three-point shot.