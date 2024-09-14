Key Takeaways Isaac Okoro has agreed to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a three-year, $38 million deal.

He had a solid fourth NBA season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Okoro's signing concludes the Cavs' active offseason, locking in key players.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have locked up another one of their key pieces this offseason. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that restricted free agent forward Isaac Okoro has agreed to a three-year, $38 million extension with the Cavaliers.

Okoro, 23, had a solid fourth NBA season for Cleveland this past 2023-24 season and established himself as a capable 3-and-D wing. In 69 games, averaged 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds and shot 49.0 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Okoro was selected fifth overall by Cleveland in 2020 and had been the lone restricted free agent on the market. His signing marks the icing on the cake on what has been a busy offseason for the Cavaliers.

A Bargain Deal for the Cavaliers

Okoro has shown development over the years

Given the magnitude of NBA contracts nowadays, this contract is a bargain for the Cavaliers. With this new deal, Okoro will be on the books for roughly $12.7 million a season.

Okoro has developed into a steady 3-and-D option for the Cavs off the bench and had his best shooting campaign this past season.

Initially beginning his career as a raw prospect with defensive upside, Okoro has shown significant improvement with his outside shot over the years. After connecting on just 29.0 percent on his threes in his rookie year, he shot at least 35 percent in his second and third years.

Isaac Okoro Career Three-Point Shooting Season 3PM/G 3PA/G 3P% 2020-21 0.9 3.2 29.0% 2021-22 0.8 2.3 35.0% 2022-23 0.8 2.3 36.3% 2023-24 1.2 3.1 39.1%

The next step for Okoro's growth will be increasing his volume as an outside shooter. If he can build on the foundation he has established over the last year as a 3-and-D wing, he will be in the NBA for a very long time.

Cavaliers Have Been Busy This Summer

Cleveland is establishing continuity

Building the foundation of this roster has been the main priority for the Cavaliers this summer. They were able to accomplish their main priority of locking up franchise star Donovan Mitchell , who signed a three-year, $150.3 million max extension earlier this summer.

The Cavaliers also signed young big man Evan Mobley to a massive five-year, $224 max extension. Cleveland also agreed to a three-year, $91 million extension with 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen , which will keep him in Cleveland until the 2028-29 season.

Apart from spending big on their core, Cleveland also brought in Kenny Atkinson as its new head coach.

Establishing continuity is one of the more underrated factors of being a championship contender. The Cavaliers have accomplished that this offseason.