This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Jarrett Allen agrees to a massive $91 million extension, guaranteeing him $131 million over 5 years.

Allen's current contract expires in 2025-26, with impressive stats of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are strengthening their core with offseason moves.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going all-in on their current core, and their offseason moves have proven as much.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Cavaliers' star center Jarrett Allen has agreed to a three-year, $91 million extension.

Allen's current five-year, $100 million contract is set to expire following the 2025-26 season, when this extension is set to kick in.

In 77 games last season, the 26-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 63.4 percent from the field.

Cavaliers Betting On Their Guys

Cleveland's core now locked-in long-term

The Allen extension is the latest bit of work in a busy summer for Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman and his front office.

Cleveland kicked off their offseason by hiring Kenny Atkinson as head coach , taking over for J.B. Bickerstaff after parts of five seasons at the helm.

The Cavs then settled one of the most heavily discussed roster decisions entering the offseason by signing superstar guard Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150.3 million extension. Months of speculation over the 27-year-old's future were put to bed as Mitchell pledged his loyalty to Cleveland.

Altman and Co. then moved to secure the services of prized young big Evan Mobley , inking the 23-year-old to a five-year, $224 million contract renewal.

The final piece of the Cavs' young core, point guard Darius Garland , is locked-in until the 2027-28 season after signing a huge deal last summer.

Cleveland is now in prime position to contend with the best the Eastern Conference has to offer, and could be a mainstay near the top of the standings for years to come.