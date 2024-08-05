Highlights Jarrett Allen signed a tradeable extension, which makes him a potential asset.

Cleveland's big-man duo of Allen and Evan Mobley are often redundant.

The Cavaliers could trade Allen to plug a hole in anticipation of a playoff run.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a busy offseason.

First and most importantly, they signed superstar guard Donovan Mitchell to a three-year, $150 million extension.

They hired Kenny Atkinson as their new head coach after dismissing J.B. Bickerstaff.

Then, they signed franchise big man and former No. 3 pick Evan Mobley to a five-year, $224 million extension. As if that weren't enough, they locked up center Jarrett Allen on a three-year, $91 million extension.

That keeps the triumvirate in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

Or does it?

Jarrett Allen Signed Tradeable Contract

'Essentially Obligated' to sign the deal

The 26-year-old's extension is the maximum amount he could have received, but according to insider Marc Stein, there's a catch.

"It's believed that Allen was essentially obligated to sign the deal before Aug. 6 as a condition of Cleveland extending him at the maximum amount allowed based on the 26-year-old's current contract. ... Allen thus becomes eligible to traded on Feb. 2, 2025 ... four days before next season's deadline." – Marc Stein

Allen's name has been spinning in the rumor mill for months.

He and Mobley are somewhat redundant as big men who can't space the floor. The Cavs have been trying to get Mobley to extend his range to make the two work as an inside-out duo, but the former USC star has never attempted more than 1.3 threes per game over his first three seasons and is a career 26.5 percent shooter from deep.

The Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert big-man pair work, in part, because of Towns' threat as a knockdown shooter. Mobley and Allen are two excellent defenders, but they can clog Cleveland's offense and make it more difficult, even for a scorer as good as Mitchell.

With the other shoe dropping, Allen's contract extension makes more sense. Rather than forcing new head coach Kenny Atkinson to make the pairing of him and Mobley work, Cleveland has an attractive trade asset it can move at this year's trade deadline.

Presumably, that will come when things around the league begin to shake out, when contenders in need of a shot blocker and rebounder make better offers for Allen, and the Cavs have a significant trade asset to fill any gaping holes in their lineup ahead of a potential playoff run.