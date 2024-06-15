Highlights The Cavaliers want to build around Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley.

Cleveland isn't interested in trading Allen for Ingram, and values both players highly.

Both Garland and Allen have been crucial to the Cavaliers despite trade rumors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been entrenched in trade rumors ever since their departure from the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Headlining these rumors are Cleveland mainstays Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland, however, is having no part of these rumors. Their idea of getting better this offseason very much includes these players, as reported by Sam Amico.

“The Cavaliers want to continue to build around Garland, Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Mitchell is expected to sign a max contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, while Mobley will likely sign a lucrative rookie-scale extension.”

Here’s a look at why Cleveland has no interest in breaking up their core group of players, and just how good Garland and Allen have been.

Garland and Allen Have Been Excellent Cavaliers

Despite their shortcomings this season, the pair has been positive for Cleveland

Garland, being the player between the two who had a subpar season, has been projected to be on a myriad of different teams since the Cavaliers’ season ended. There are a couple of reasons for this, one of which being the performances he put out this season.

Garland Stats With Cavaliers Season PPG RPG APG GP 2019-20 12.3 1.9 3.9 40.1 2020-21 17.4 2.4 6.1 45.1 2021-22 21.7 3.3 8.6 46.2 2022-23 21.6 2.7 7.8 46.2 2023-24 18.0 2.7 6.5 44.6

Between dealing with both personal and team injuries (and the constantly-changing lineups that ensued because of them), Garland couldn’t seem to get his game going this season. He showed flashes, but never quite played up to the level he’s proven he can reach.

The other, and probably more significant, reason Garland is appearing in trade talks is because his agent, Rich Paul, gave the Cavaliers trade conditions for his client almost as soon as Cleveland’s season ended. Paul, however, is known for his aggressive tactics in order to get his clients the most money and leverage possible, so this shouldn’t be seen as an indication of Garland’s intent, but rather as par for the course of Paul’s work.

Allen, on the other hand, had an excellent season. His best since being traded to Cleveland, by almost every metric.

Allen Stats with Cavaliers Season PPG RPG APG FG% 2020-21 13.2 9.9 1.7 51 2021-22 16.1 10.8 1.6 56 2022-23 14.3 9.8 1.7 68 2023-24 16.5 10.5 2.7 77

Averaging a double-double for only the second time while playing for Cleveland, Allen also managed to play the most games in any of his seasons as a Cavalier (and the second most of his entire career). He even outperformed his all-star season in all his basic stats other than rebounding. Considering his biggest flaw this season may have been his availability in the postseason, this paints an extremely positive light for Allen going forward.

He’s by all means in his prime and, although he could reach a hefty return on the current trade market, can still very much help this Cavaliers team succeed.

Garland, too, shouldn’t be considered a player who will drag this team down. Last season he showed just how effective the pairing of him and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt can be, and one down season (playing in an injury-ridden lineup) shouldn’t define a player’s potential value.

Regardless of who Cleveland does or doesn’t trade or resign this offseason, the Cavaliers believe they can continue to get better with each passing season, and compete to represent the East in the NBA Finals.