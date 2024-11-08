The moniker of “golden generation” has become a loaded term.

It’s meant to be positive, a compliment. Something special when the stars align with so many talented players coming of age at the same time.

When talking about the Philadelphia Union and their renowned developmental pipeline, what others may view as a special anomaly, the club views as the expectation. The standard.

On Saturday, the Union’s latest golden generation will play for their first trophy, MLS Next Pro Cup. Led by their golden boy, 15-year-old Cavan Sullivan, Philly have taken the youngest team in the league and arrived at the final.

Fittingly, they play North Texas SC for this final, FC Dallas ’ second team. Philadelphia and Dallas have been the beacon of youth development in MLS.

“It’s a positive proof of concept,” director of academy and professional development Jon Scheer told GIVEMESPORT.

Many players in this group have been together for a long time, slowly building excitement along the way. From random highlights that break through to the mainstream to trophy-winning performances at the GA Cup, they get the chance to lift their first piece of professional hardware.

A number of these players were together as the runners-up for the U-15 division at the GA Cup in 2023, then won the U-17 age bracket this year. Others were part of winning the 2023 U-17 GA Cup as well. This year marked the final step in youth soccer for the likes of Sullivan and Neal Pierre, a clear demarcation from youth to professional for two huge talents.

Fully in professional soccer now, both players continue to blossom under head coach Marlon LeBlanc.

“I’ve never put winning ahead of development,” LeBlanc said. “I don’t think anyone would ever ask me to do that at this club, but we do believe winning is part of development. You can’t not win. You can win through good development, you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other. We try to do the right things for the players, first and foremost.”

Sullivan’s First Chance at Pro Title

Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images

All eyes are on Sullivan, as was the case at the GA Cup and every other youth tournament he played in the last two years. Sullivan signed the richest homegrown contract in MLS history, with a prearranged deal to sign with Manchester City when he turns 18. He then set a new MLS record for youngest debutant at 14 years and 293 days old, narrowly beating the record long-held by Freddy Adu.

It’s a tricky situation to manage for all, but the club insists Sullivan is just a normal kid continuing to develop, like the rest of the group.

“Cavan loves the attention, trust me,” LeBlanc said. “But he also understands training is training. He’s 100% focused on being a pro.”

Sullivan has four goals and four assists in 1,134 regular season minutes, then added his first playoff goal in the conference final. Not bad for a kid who just turned 15 in September.

“As much hype and attention there is, Cavan wants to be coached,” Scheer said. “We don’t feel the outside noise day-to-day. He comes from a family who are a fantastic influence on him and won’t let him get ahead of himself.”

Not a One-Man-Band

Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Sullivan will get the headlines and eyeballs, but this truly is an elite team filled with current and future first team professionals.

The starting XI against Columbus last round featured eight players with first team contracts: Sullivan, Pierre, David Vazquez, Markus Anderson, CJ Olney, Olwethu Makhanya, Andrew Rick and Nick Pariano. One who doesn’t yet have one is leading scorer Eddy Davis.

The only players who aren’t teenagers in that group are Pariano (21), Anderson (20) and Makhanya (20).

“We didn’t go week-to-week just trying to be the youngest team — We did it because we have this player pipeline to keep pushing players through,” Scheer said.

This team will be just as young again next year. This will be a home for players in the first team who aren’t getting minutes, but some players need to move on to make room for the next crop of 16-year-olds waiting for their chance in professional soccer.

“There’s a lot of really, really good players coming up in the future that aren’t even in our group yet,” LeBlanc said. “That’s the objective with this club, to build players from within. We just so happen to have a really, really good group of players in this second team right now.”