Philadelphia Union and U.S. youth international wonderkid Cavan Sullivan will be selected to the first team matchday roster on Wednesday for the first time, head coach Jim Curtin said.

If Sullivan — still only 14-years-old — enters the game against New England at home, he’ll set a new MLS record for youngest-ever debutant, beating the mark set by Freddy Adu in 2004.

Youngest Debuts in MLS History Player Club Age 1. Freddy Adu D.C. United 14 years, 306 days 2. Julian Hall New York Red Bulls 15 years, 190 days 3. Alphonso Davies Vancouver Whitecaps 15 years, 257 days 4. Axel Kei Real Salt Lake 15 years, 289 days 5. Matai Akinmboni D.C. United 15 years, 329 days

“He earned it,” Curtin told media on Tuesday.

Sullivan scored in back-to-back games for the Union’s second team in MLS Next Pro. He has two goals and one assist in 479 minutes across 10 appearances in MLS Next Pro.

Sullivan signed the most lucrative homegrown deal in MLS history in May to remain with the Union (for now).

A bevy of huge clubs in Europe wanted to sign Sullivan, but Manchester City eventually won out. Part of his contract with the Union includes a future deal agreed to join City at 18-years-old.

“I’ve been watching my home team, the Union, for as long as I remember and hoped that one day I’d get the chance to play for my city in front of my family, friends, and fans,” Sullivan said after his Union signing was announced.

Cavan Sullivan’s older brother, Quinn, is a rising talent in the Union first team as well. Quinn, at age 20, broke into the starting lineup this season.

“I will give everything I have to this club and hope to help bring home some hardware,” Sullivan said in May. “I’m thankful for the opportunity and hope to make Philadelphia proud.”

Sullivan’s Rise Through the Ranks

The 14 year old is set to join Manchester City when he turns 18

Sullivan is viewed as the best American prospect in his age group and among the elite talents across the world in his birth year (2009).

The attacking midfielder has excelled with the United States youth national teams for years, leading his side to win the 2023 Concacaf U-15 championship. He earned the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament. He then led the Union U-17 team to win the Generation adidas Cup. The GA Cup is the premier youth tournament for MLS clubs, with select international opponents brought in. The Union beat Fluminense, Hajduk Split and Jeonbuk Hyundai along the way to the final.

“Cavan is undeniably a rare and extraordinary talent,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in May. “At just 14-years-old his natural skill and vision are far beyond his years.”

Manchester City scouts were blown away by his performance in a game between the United States and England youth national teams. He scored both goals in a 2-2 draw. Sam Fagbemi, City’s head of academy recruitment, was in attendance for the game, laying the pathway for an eventual deal with City.

Sullivan has a German passport, so he could have gone to Europe at 16 to one of City’s sister clubs but opted to sign with his hometown Union team and join City at 18. If he didn’t sign a pro deal, the Union would have been at risk to only receive training compensation for the diamond of their academy, but received a fee with add-ons and a sell-on percentage.

Now, Sullivan may be on the brink of his senior professional debut, two-and-a-half months after signing his first professional deal.