Haley and Hanna Cavinder have announced they are calling time on their college basketball careers.

The twins have been playing college basketball since 2019, transferring to the University of Miami last year.

They were owed a fifth year of college eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hanna decided she was ready to move on and Haley followed suit.

Both players leave with their heads held high, having helped the Miami Hurricanes to the Elite Eight at March Madness.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder’s statement

The Cavinder twins announced they would be leaving college basketball in an emotional statement posted across their social media channels.

“We would like to thank our teammates and coaches for bringing us in as family and being part of a historic season,” the statement said.

“With that being said, Hanna and I have decided to not take our fifth year and start a new chapter in our lives. The U will always be home and we are forever proud to be Hurricanes.

“To everyone who has supported us through our basketball journey – we can’t thank you enough for all the love you gave each and every game."

What will Haley and Hanna Cavinder do next?

The Cavinder twins, who share a TikTok account with an astonishing 4.5 million followers, have previously hinted at their next steps after college basketball.

“I feel like in influencing, you get in it, it’s such hard work and being able to stay consistent with social media and all that comes with it, props to everyone, it’s very hard,” Haley told the BFFs podcast last month.

“It’s not no 9-5… Sometimes I’m just like social media is a lot and super overwhelming and I want to have a life outside of it. But also I know that’s where the money is and I’m going to use that and take advantage of that.”

Hanna suggested other paths that they may follow, saying: “We’re super into health and fitness, so we’re trying to create a brand with that, and then we really want to get into real estate.”

In an interview with ESPN after announcing their departure from college basketball, the Cavinder twins revealed they would continue working with their sponsors while exploring opportunities with new ones.

They currently have endorsement deals with Boost Mobile, Crocs, Venmo and WWE, and have benefited financially from these after the NCAA changed its name, image and likeness regulations in 2021.

Leaving college basketball will allow the twins to pursue non-NIL restricted business deals, however, giving them the chance to earn more money.

"Everybody always talks about, 'Oh, you don't want to go into the real world; you don't want to go there yet,'" Hanna told ESPN.

"I feel like we've been running our business for two years now. It's been a full-time job... I think [no longer being in college] will actually allow us to have more time now to focus on business and growing relationships."