Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly looking to trade Ricky Rubio's contract.

Rubio's time in the NBA may be coming to an end, but he has previously hinted at a possible return to Europe.

Despite not living up to the hype, Rubio had a solid career with his passing ability and defense, but his inconsistent scoring hurt him.

The NBA trade deadline is getting closer by the day and the Cleveland Cavaliers could be one of the more active teams ahead of the February 8 backstop for deal-making.

After qualifying for postseason play as a top-four seed last season, the club was summarily dismissed by the New York Knicks. Fast-forward to now and the 15–12 Cavaliers are only a game and a half ahead of the ninth-place Brooklyn Nets in the East standings. To make matters worse, the team is also dealing with a couple of brutal injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Moreover, there are serious doubts about Donovan Mitchell's long-term future in Cleveland.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, one name that could figure into team president Koby Altman's deadline dealings is that of point guard Ricky Rubio:

"The only true trade development about the Cavaliers is the team’s attempts to find a partner that will take Ricky Rubio’s contract, league sources told Yahoo Sports, so that next front office can work on a buyout of the veteran point guard’s [final] two seasons and $12.5 million..."

If the Cavs can secure a deal sending Rubio elsewhere, it may just mark the end of his decade-plus run in the NBA.

Rubio's hardwood future might lie across the pond

The veteran floor general had previously hinted at a European return

When Rubio first joined the Cavaliers via trade in 2021, the prevailing thought was that he could serve as a veteran mentor for what at the time was a young team on the rise.

He performed so well in that role that even after he was felled by an ACL tear and then traded to the Indiana Pacers in the deal netting Caris Levert, the Cavaliers didn't hesitate to re-sign him the following summer.

However, the 33-year-old Spanish national came back from his injury a step slower than before, averaging just 5.2 points and 3.5 assists per game and posting an effective field goal percentage of just 40.2 as a reserve in 2022-23.

What's more is that he has yet to appear in a game for the Cavs in 2023-24, having hit the pause button on his career to deal with some mental health concerns.

Rubio's value in Cleveland (or anywhere else, really) goes beyond the box score at this point, but for a team like the Cavaliers that is struggling to keep pace with elevated expectations, his salary slot would be better used by someone who can contribute in a meaningful way on the court.

And if the Cavs do end up getting that player and Rubio gets bought out, he already has a clear landing spot outside the Association once he deems himself ready to make an on-court return.

During a May appearance on the Spanish-language podcast La Sotana, Rubio had this to say about his future, as translated by Eurohoops:

“I am starting to consider my return. ... Going home. To Barcelona. Close to home.”

Given his elite-level court vision, defensive instincts and overall hoops IQ, it's not difficult to envision him finding success in Spain's ACB league — with his old club, FC Barcelona, or otherwise — or any of the game's other top organizations.

Rubio carved out a solid career in the NBA

Played for: Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers

Coming into the 2009 NBA Draft, Rubio's penchant for creative passing and dribble work combined with his throwback, mop-top hairdo elicited comparison to the late, great "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Player comparisons can be unfair to prospects, but the damage comes double-fold when you're talking about a Hall of Famer with a uniquely identifiable skill set in the sport's annals.

And while Rubio never lost that flair with the basketball, his inability to even come close to attaining that level of success was apparent early on in his career (and may have haunted him throughout it). And it was punctuated by his inability to be a consistent scoring and shooting threat.

Ricky Rubio's Career Statistics Points 10.8 Assists 7.4 Steals 1.8 Effective FG% 43.8

Rubio's best individual season offensively was probably his 2017-18 campaign with the Utah Jazz. Starting 77 games at the point for then-coach Quin Snyder, Rubio averaged 13.1 points and connected on 41.8 percent of his shot attempts, both of which were career-bests.

He also played a key role in the Jazz downing a talented Oklahoma City Thunder team led by Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Even then, though, his effective field goal percentage of 47.6 was well below the league average.

Nevertheless, the things Rubio does do well have consistently shined through. As it stands, his 7.4 assists per game rank 23rd in league history, and his 1.8 steals per outing represent a top-40 career mark.