Highlights Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was seriously damaged after running over a drain cover during the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice session.

Ferrari had to make extensive repairs to Sainz's car, possibly avoiding a grid penalty due to the substandard track conditions.

Practice 2 has been rescheduled, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff defended the event, calling criticism of the incident "completely ridiculous."

CCTV footage from the Las Vegas Grand Prix shows the moment Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was seriously damaged and ruined after shockingly driving over a drain cover!

The first practice session on F1's grand return to Las Vegas after 41 years away was un-resumed after a red flag was thrown when Sainz's Ferrari suffered extensive damage having run over a hole. The Spaniard's Ferrari can be seen engulfed by sparks as the damage is made, making for rather eerie-looking footage, which can be seen further down this article.

The damage caused seems quite extensive as, according to reports, Ferrari have had to change Sainz's chassis, ICE, Energy Store and Control Electronics due to the FP1 damage, which would usually result in a grid penalty. It is understood that Ferrari, however, may be able to argue against a penalty as the damage was as a result of substandard track.

FIA statement on Las Vegas drama

An FIA statement said: "Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed. We now need to check all of the other manhole covers, which will take some time - we will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule."

Formula One have since confirmed that Practice 2 has been rescheduled to take place at 10:30am UK time.

An official Formula One statement read: "Practice 2 is expected to commence at 2:30am local time in Las Vegas. This is subject to a local circuit engineering team completing the necessary work on the track. The session will be extended to 90 minutes."

What else happened during Las Vegas practice

Esteban Ocon's Alpine was also damaged under the red flag after colliding with some of the scattered debris from Sainz's incident. Alpine have since confirmed that the Frenchman's chassis will also need to be changed. On a more positive note for the Scuderia, Charles Leclerc topped the time sheet. However, the lack of running time offered no clues to how the grid will line up for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Despite the problems and some backlash from fans surrounding the event, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff staunchly defended the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Video: Carlos Sainz driving over a drain cover

Wolff said: "That is not a black eye, this is nothing. We are Thursday night, we have a free practice session, one that we're not doing. They're going to seal the drain covers, and nobody's going to talk about that tomorrow morning anymore. It's completely ridiculous, completely ridiculous. FP1 - how can you even dare trying to talk bad about the event that sets the new standards, new standards to everything. And then you're speaking about a drain cover that's been undone. That has happened before, that's nothing. It's FP1.

"Give credit to the people that have set up this Grand Prix, that have made this sport much bigger than it ever was. Have you ever spoken good about someone and written a good word? You should about all these people that have been out here. Liberty has done an awesome job and just because in FP1 a drain cover has become undone, we shouldn't be moaning.

Image: The hole Carlos Sainz drove over

"The car is broken. That's really a shame for Carlos. It could have been dangerous. So between the FIA and the track, everybody needs to analyse how we can make sure that this is not happening again. But talking here about the black eye for the sport on a Thursday evening, nobody watches that in European time anyway."