With the news of the Minnesota Vikings finally signing the premiere WR in the NFL today, Justin Jefferson, to a four-year $140 million deal, the market has officially been decided for the upper echelon of receivers.

The record-breaking deal includes $110 guaranteed and $35 million a year for Jefferson, officially making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

An immediate beneficiary of this news is none other than the star of the Dallas Cowboys himself, CeeDee Lamb. After reportedly waiting for Jefferson's contract announcement, Lamb now has the green light to begin pursuing a record-breaking deal for himself, as contract talks have apparently "sped up" since Jefferson's deal was announced, per Josina Anderson.

Lamb is one of several elite WRs who were likely in the same boat waiting for Jefferson to sign so they have an idea of the market for players of their talent level at their position.

CeeDee Lamb Could Eclipse Jefferson's Deal

Cowboys have several other players looking for market-setting deals

The landmark contract is a welcome sight for the likes of Ja'Marr Chase (Jefferson's LSU teammate), Tyreek Hill, and Lamb (Jefferson's 2020 draft classmate), who all find themselves eyeing a new deal with their respective teams.

Considering that any one of them could make an argument for being the best WR in the league on any given Sunday, it stands to reason that a ginormous payday awaits each of them, the only question is whether they will surpass Jefferson's or not.

The WR1 for America's Team enjoyed a historical season last year. By compiling a staggering 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 135 receptions—his receptions and yards marks are Cowboys franchise records—Lamb firmly established himself as one of the most dynamic receiving talents in the league today, and the Cowboys will have to pay up if they want to keep him around.

Justin Jefferson vs CeeDee Lamb 2020-2023 Player Receptions Yards TDs Games Justin Jefferson 392 5,899 30 60 CeeDee Lamb 395 5,145 32 66

It's highly unlikely that the Cowboys aren't willing to pay Lamb whatever amount is necessary to keep him in Dallas, as is the case with the aforementioned Chase and Hill. As the cost of top receiving talent continues to inflate, it will be intriguing to see how franchises handle such massive amounts of guaranteed money.

The Cowboys will surely get every penny's worth out of Lamb, but that will require them to make cuts elsewhere in the future—especially considering the other contracts they'll need to negotiate very soon. QB Dak Prescott is expected to get a market-setting deal as well, and edge rusher Micah Parsons is unlikely to sign on for anything less than a deal that makes him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

For the mean time, however, it seems as if both parties are well on their way to usurping what is currently the greatest WR deal in NFL history.

