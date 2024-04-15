Highlights CeeDee Lamb won't attend the Cowboys' voluntary workout program on Monday, and is seeking a contract extension.

Currently, Lamb is expected to make just under $17.2 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

After a 2023 campaign with 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns, Lamb has established himself as a top wideout in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys are starting their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, but star receiver CeeDee Lamb is not expected to attend amid his desire to work out an extension before the start of the 2024 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Currently, Lamb is scheduled to make just under $17.2 million full guaranteed in 2024 as part of the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, then would be set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

Lamb had already established himself as a premier receiver through his first three seasons, but had a breakout campaign in 2023, posting 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns. He was named a First-Team All-Pro Team and made his third Pro Bowl appearance.

In addition, his play helped Dak Prescott throw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns while finishing second in MVP voting.

Lamb Could Reset WR Market With New Deal

Cowboys WR currently has 22nd-highest AAV for his position

The news comes shortly after the announcement that the division rival Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $75 million dollar extension with their 2021 first round wideout, DeVonta Smith. Considering Lamb's All-Pro performance last year, he is likely expecting an extension that makes him the highest-paid WR in football.

There appears to be many disgruntled wideouts throughout the NFL at this time, as Tee Higgins has put in a trade request with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the San Francisco 49ers have yet to hammer out the details of an extension with Brandon Aiyuk, which has led to some classic WR antics online.

Highest-Paid WRs Player Total Contract Value AAV Guaranteed $ Davante Adams (LV) $140M $28M $65.67M Tyreek Hill (MIA) $120M $30M $72.2M A.J. Brown (PHI) $100M $25M $57.22M Amari Cooper (CLE) $100M $20M $60M Calvin Ridley (TEN) $92M $23M $50M Cooper Kupp (LAR) $80.1M $26.7M $75M Keenan Allen (CHI) $80.1M $20.025M $43M DeVonta Smith (PHI) $75M $25M $51M Christian Kirk (JAX) $72M $18M $37M D.K. Metcaf (SEA) $72M $24M $58.2M

While Lamb's irritations are in hopes of staying with the Cowboys long-term, there appears to be a growing pattern at the position as the prices to retain premium players at the spot keeps increasing.

This isn't the only contract-related storyline surrounding the Cowboys this offseason; ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that despite having an interest in retaining their star quarterback, Prescott, the team has been 'pretty passive' in their pursuit to get an extension worked out. Still, Prescott said back in March that he was 'definitely confident' an extension would come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Ceedee Lamb took a sharpie to rewrite the Cowboys record books in his image: he set new single-season records for receiving yards (1,749) and receptions (135), though fell a few trips to pay-dirt short of eclipsing Dez Bryant's record 16 TDs in a single season, finishing with 12. Lamb also set a new Cowboys benchmark for targets in a season, with 181.

Lamb missing these workouts is relatively routine as far as contract negotiations go—these are 'voluntary' workouts after all—and there is still a long time before kickoff of the 2024 NFL regular season. However, this situation is one to monitor as the Cowboys have two lofty contracts to work out sometime before next offseason.

