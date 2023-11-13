Highlights Ceedee Lamb is becoming one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, becoming the first player with 10+ catches and 150+ yards in three straight games.

Lamb's journey from living through Hurricane Katrina to becoming a top recruit at Oklahoma has shaped his success today.

Despite being an immediate starter for the Dallas Cowboys, Lamb faced setbacks in the NFL Draft but has proven himself with exceptional performances.

The Dallas Cowboys have been a bit all over the place this season. The team's record of 6-3 looks pretty good. But that includes stirring wins against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers as well as horrible losses to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys have had one constant this year, wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. The team's first-round draft choice in 2020, Lamb has been getting better every season. In fact, Lamb has been so good in 2023 that it is no longer time to ask if he is joining the NFL's elite. The question now is if Lamb is becoming the very best of the NFL's elite receivers.

Read more: NFL Midseason First-Team All-Pros: Offense

Only the best QBs at Oklahoma

USA Today Sports

Ceedee Lamb lived with his family in New Orleans until Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, when his family was forced to move to Richmond, Texas. It was there that the wide receiver became a top-flight recruit with offers from the best teams in the country. Lamb chose to play at Oklahoma, and his QB luck couldn't have been any better.

The wide receiver was very productive as a true freshman, catching 46 balls for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. His quarterback that season was Baker Mayfield, who would win the Heisman Trophy and get selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ceedee Lamb Oklahoma Career Totals Receptions 173 Yards 3,292 Touchdowns 32 Avg. 19.0

During Lamb's second season, he caught passes from another future first overall pick and Heisman winner in Kyler Murray. The receiver's stat line was even better in year two, with 65 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. By his junior year, Lamb was very much on NFL radars. Catching passes from Jalen Hurts at this point, Lamb had 62 grabs for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named a consensus First Team All-American.

A blessing in disguise

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Many expected that Lamb could be a top-ten pick in the 2020 NFL Draft—it didn't work out that way. He ended up being the third wide receiver selected, lasting until the 17th pick. While he wasn't picked as high as he might have wanted, Lamb got to go to a strong team and play with a good young quarterback in Dak Prescott.

Lamb was an immediate starter for the Cowboys and was very productive in his rookie year, catching 74 balls for 974 yards and five touchdowns. Dallas also took advantage of the wide receiver's athleticism by using him on handoffs occasionally, resulting in 82 yards rushing and a touchdown during that first year for the wideout.

An ascending player

Lamb made his first Pro Bowl during the 2021 season. Over the course of the year, he caught 79 passes for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. The wide receiver also had the opportunity to play in his first playoff game. Unfortunately for him and his teammates, the Cowboys fell to the 49ers 23-17, and Lamb was shut down with only one catch for 21 yards.

2022 saw Lamb truly break out and become an elite number-one option. Starting all 17 games, the wideout caught 107 passes for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs. Again named to the Pro Bowl, this time Lamb was also selected as a Second-Team All-Pro. And this time, he kept making noise into the playoffs. In two games during that postseason, Lamb caught 14 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown.

Lamb has been a revelation in 2023

When you become an elite wide receiver, the next quest is to become the very best receiver in the league. And Lamb is doing his best to become that guy. The last few weeks have been particularly impressive for the Cowboys superstar. In a three-game stretch against the Rams as well as the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, Lamb became the first player in the Super Bowl era to have three straight 10+ catch and 150+ yard performances.

Lamb is doing right by the men who went before him in the Cowboys' 88 club, including Hall of Famers Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin, as well as Dez Bryant more recently. During their Week 10 win against the Giants, Lamb joined Irvin as the second Cowboy to ever top 900 yards receiving in the first nine games of a season.

If Lamb continues to play the way he has so far, he will end up with one of the best seasons in Cowboys history. At his current pace, the receiver will finish with 128 catches for 1,840 yards and seven touchdowns. Michael Irvin holds the team's single-season yardage record, which he set in 1991 with 1,523. In 1995, Irvin set the receptions record with 111, and Bryant set the team's touchdown record in 2014 with a total of 16.

The Cowboy has some competition

Lamb has been fantastic this year but has some competition for the title of top receiver in the NFL. A pair of former LSU receivers, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, would usually be at the top of that list, but considering the hamstring issues of the former and the slow start of the latter, they're not at the peak of their powers right now.

First is Tyreek Hill, who powers the Miami Dolphins' light-speed offense. Hill currently has 69 catches and is leading the league in yards, with 1,076, and touchdowns, with eight. A.J. Brown, who plays for the rival Eagles, is also near the top of the list of the game's best receivers. He has 68 catches for 1,005 yards and has notched six touchdown catches through Week 10.

Brown and Hill are the only receivers really challenging Lamb for the top spot in the league apart from Los Angeles Chargers veteran Keenan Allen, who leads the league with 73 catches. However, Lamb has been the best receiver in the game over the last month. If he is able to keep up the breakneck pace he has been on, Lamb may very well be the best receiver in the league by the time the season comes to an end.

Player Receptions (Rank) Yards (Rank) 1st Downs (Rank) TD (Rank) Ceedee Lamb (DAL) 68 (T-6th) 975 (3rd) 42 (4th) 4 (T-16th) Tyreek Hill (MIA) 69 (T-4th) 1,076 (1st) 50 (1st) 8 (1st) A.J. Brown (PHI) 67 (T-8th) 1,005 (2nd) 46 (2nd) 6 (T-4th) Keenan Allen (LAC) 73 (1st) 895 (4th) 41 (T-5th) 6 (T-4th)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 rookie receiving seasons, ranked by yards