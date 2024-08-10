Highlights Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no "sense of urgency" in CeeDee Lamb contract talks.

Lamb broke Cowboys receiving records in 2023 and is now holding out of training camp.

Dallas faces cap issues between Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Micah Parsons.

If the Dallas Cowboys are hellbent on capturing a Super Bowl title for the first time in almost three decades, that mission statement certainly hasn't been reflected by their recent attitude toward an essential player. And to nobody's surprise, the same person is always responsible for the team's ill-timed and mixed messages.

While speaking to reporters at training camp on Thursday, team owner Jerry Jones provided an update on contract extension talks with star receiver CeeDee Lamb, admitting he doesn't feel any urgency to complete negotiations with the start of the regular season less than a month away. Jones believes progress has been made, but Lamb thinks otherwise.

In response to Jones' viral comments -- which might've been taken slightly out of context -- Lamb hopped on social media, tweeting a simple "LOL" that grabbed the league's attention. The All-Pro receiver then removed "America's Team" from his bio. It was a fitting reaction from Lamb, who's held out of camp hoping to land a lucrative deal.

The Cowboys have a long tradition of issuing top playmakers No. 88—legendary receivers Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin immediately come to mind—and Lamb, who's carried that responsibility for the past four seasons, has the superstar talent to cement his own legacy. But his relationship with Jones and the front office only seems souring by the day.

Laughing to the Bank?

Lamb wants to be one of the league's highest-paid WRs

Following the path that several stud receivers have taken in recent seasons, Lamb is intent on being handsomely compensated for his elite-level contributions. Keeping away from the field is an effective way to express his demands and achieve this goal. He's currently set to earn $17.9 million under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and he's justifiably unsatisfied.

Lamb had a standout 2023 campaign for the Cowboys, as he shattered franchise records and showcased his worth. The 25-year-old racked up a staggering 135 receptions, becoming their all-time seasonal leader in the category. Lamb also finished with a career-high 1,749 receiving yards, easily surpassing Irvin's mark (1,603) set in 1995 -- the year Dallas won Super Bowl 30.

But Lamb's dominance didn't end there, either. He led all league receivers in targets (181) plus all-purpose touchdowns (14), trailed only Tyreek Hill in receiving yards, and scored in nine consecutive games to end the season. Want more? Lamb's receptions and yards also ranked fifth all-time and seventh all-time, respectively, in a single season. That's a meteoric rise.

It's reasonable for Lamb to seek close to double what he's slated to make this year and become the latest wideout to reset the booming market. There are currently 24 receivers that have higher average salaries than Lamb, and with Justin Jefferson now earning a record $35 million per season, perhaps the Cowboys have to match or exceed that figure to keep him there. Spotrac lists Lamb's value at $34 million -- count on his camp knowing this.

What's the End-Game?

Dallas' roster strategy has been heavily criticized

Although the Cowboys have a championship-caliber roster on paper, they find themselves in a precarious position. Along with Lamb, star quarterback Dak Prescott is looking for a contract extension that could exceed $60 million annually, and stud linebacker Micah Parsons will also be searching for a mammoth payday at this point next year. So, if the price to keep this three-headed monster together reaches north of $130 million, that's a whopping 51-percent cap hit.

Jones and the Cowboys front office took the waiting game approach to negotiations with the cornerstone pieces, and it's failing. They're flirting with salary cap hell, as it's irresponsible for three players to carry more than half of the budget. There's still time for Dallas to restructure contracts and prudently maneuver, but the lack of urgency Jones regrettably acknowledged signals a troubling future. Teams around the league have taken notes.

I don't know. I don't have a sense of urgency about getting it done. Put any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as the reason. Whatever you want to put out there. - Jerry Jones on CeeDee Lamb negotiations

If Jones hasn't fully realized the possibility of a complete rebuild, the reality may hit him soon enough. Dallas' strength of schedule this season is .505, which ranks 12th-hardest in the league. Factor in the opponents, plus a holdout from Lamb that could extend into the regular season, and the Cowboys are facing a steaming hot mess. But a failed season is all relative if the owner's primary goal is to garner the headlines he oh-so craves.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.