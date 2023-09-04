Highlights Lionel Messi continues to impress since joining Inter Miami, providing two assists in a convincing 3-1 victory over LAFC.

The match was attended by a star-studded crowd, including celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, and Selena Gomez.

Celebrities like Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson praised Messi, with the latter comparing him to Michael Jordan

Lionel Messi put on a show as Inter Miami defeated LAFC at BMO Stadium on Sunday evening. The Argentine has been brilliant since joining the club and he was at it again as he led his side to a convincing victory. He provided two assists as Inter Miami cruised to a 3-1 win over the 2022 MLS Cup champions.

Who was in attendance to watch LAFC vs Inter Miami?

Many big-name celebrities have flocked to see Messi since he joined Inter Miami. Among the attendees for Messi's debut in July were LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian. The celebrities were out in force once again to witness Messi's first match in Los Angeles. LAFC posted the list of 'notable attendees' for the game and it's truly wild.

Leonardo DiCaprio, arguably the most recognisable actor in the world, was present, as were Spiderman actors Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Other well known actors that came out to watch the match include Gerard Butler, Owen Wilson and Ted Lasso stars, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt. Will Ferrell, co-owner of LAFC, was also present.

Among the athletes that made the trip include NBA stars Lebron James and James Harden as well as Heisman Trophy winner and potential future number one pick in the NFL draft, Caleb Williams.

A number of massive names in the music world also turned up in the shape of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Selena Gomez, Rage Against The Machine and American rapper, Tyga. While royalty was also in attendance at BMO Stadium with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, also at the game. View the full list below:

Those that made the trip were not let down as Messi put in another brilliant display. He has now scored 11 times and record five assists in his 11 matches for Inter Miami as he continues to tear it up for his new club.

What did the celebrities say about Lionel Messi?

Speaking before the match, per Goal, Will Ferrell said: "There's really nothing quite like it. I've had people reaching out to me back in May... This is so cool for MLS, this is so cool LAFC and the entire league, it's great! It's a chance for the guys to really step up in this playoff atmosphere and kind of show he [Messi] may be one of the best players in the world but are we one of the best teams.

"I would put money on the fact that the 3252 [LAFC Supporter's section} are not going to let anyone with a pink jersey [Inter Miami] get too loud, they will control the tempo of what the atmosphere is like in this stadium.

"This is one of the coolest things I've been a part of [LAFC ownership], and I've been a part of a lot of special things -- but this is special alone because as a family we've gotten to share what this team has meant to MLS, what it has meant to the community here in LA and it's a really point of pride."

Ferrell predicted a 3-2 victory for his LAFC, saying: "Miami has to lose at some point, it might as well be here." Unfortunately for the 56-year-old, his prediction did not come true.

While Owen Wilson gave Messi huge praise as he compared him to NBA legend, Michael Jordan. He said on Apple TV: "I saw Michael Jordan one time and this is like the same thing."

The big names will keep coming out to watch Messi for as long as he is at Inter Miami, that's for sure.