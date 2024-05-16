Highlights Evan Mobley showed improvement in offense during the playoffs, especially in the second round.

There were bumps in the road for Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley in his third campaign. He missed an extended period throughout the year because of two injuries at various points, which didn't make things easy for him to settle back in, and there were inconsistencies.

Leading into the NBA Playoffs, it was tough to know what sort of things to expect from Mobley, considering he had something of an uneven season, and the Cavaliers were taking their lumps post-All-Star break. That team as a whole during that time was hardly firing on all cylinders.

But, even with there being some ups and downs for Mobley during Cleveland's stint in the playoffs this last time around, there were more encouraging outings from him in his second postseason run, as opposed to a lackluster past postseason on offense. That's something he can build on leading into next season and looking forward.

Mobley Can Build on His Second Trip to Playoffs

There were positives from Cleveland's young big

After a somewhat bumpy regular season, Mobley did have some early-playoff inconsistencies again on offense. In Cleveland's first-round series win over the Orlando Magic, Mobley did have a couple of rough offensive games, including in Game 6 where he had three points, and attempted only five shots in a loss.

There are still some instances where he seems a bit passive on offense, which is something that, going forward, is not something one should see from him.

All things considered, though, Mobley had a pretty successful second time around in the playoffs for Cleveland. He had a sizable effect on games in the Orlando series defensively, and despite the loss to the Boston Celtics in Round Two, there were positives to take from his offensive play.

Mobley's 2024 Playoff Averages Category First Rd. Second Rd. PTS 12.1 21.4 FG% 47.9 62.7 TRB 9.1 9.4 AST 1.7 3.2 BLK 3.0 1.0 STL 0.9 0.8

As was aforementioned, in the Orlando series, Mobley was making things happen in a huge way on the defensive end. He only had one outing in that seven-game series without at least two blocks, and in Games 6 and 7, he had five blocks apiece.

Mobley had stretches where he was not nearly as impactful on offense in that first-round matchup, in fairness, but his offense in Cleveland's second-round loss once again was one of the positives from that series. Mobley had at least 17 points in each of the five games, and while the overmatched Cavaliers (without Donovan Mitchell the last two games) lost in five, Mobley was often assertive and seemed comfortable.

That approach from Mobley surely resonated with many of the fan base, especially considering he was dealing with an ankle sprain.

Even in the Magic series, Mobley was making his presence felt when he was either getting mismatches after switching situations, running the floor, and particularly in the Boston series, getting downhill on drives. As was demonstrated above, Mobley converted 62.7 percent of his shot attempts in Cleveland's second-round loss to Boston, on what was an average of 15.0 shots per contest.

Granted, it's fair to point out that Kristaps Porzingis was not active in the games against Boston, which was definitely something to keep in mind at both ends of the court. Porzingis is a formidable rim presence, and he is a knockdown shooter.

However, that doesn't take away from the 22-year-old Mobley's production, including a 33-point, seven-rebound, and four-assist performance in a Game 5 loss. Not to mention, Boston is still full of switchable, high-pressure defenders, and Mitchell was again out in the last two games of the series, one also can't discount what Mobley was doing defensively. On top of that, there was an added workload then, with Jarrett Allen sidelined since Game 4 of the Orlando series.

Now, on the subject of the Allen element regarding Mobley, although it did not end up in Cleveland advancing ultimately, Mobley's performance in the Boston series showed how going forward, he's probably maximized on offense playing far more at the 5. Allen and Mobley are a heck of a defensive duo, but when it comes to the long term, it's likely best for the Cavs to look to trade Allen, based on postseason limitations. That would enable Mobley to be more of a playmaking hub, too.

Allen has long been a player mentioned as a potential trade candidate, seemingly with Mobley's offensive development realistically coincided with that, and, with Mobley being so gifted defensively, Cleveland eventually Allen could help Mobley become a true, two-way star. And no matter what plays out on the Mitchell/Darius Garland possible trade front, factoring in recent reports, it's clear from here, the Cavs have to have Mobley more involved on a consistent basis on offense.

Regardless of what transpires this offseason for Cleveland on the trade front and/or a possible Mitchell extension, it is evident Mobley should be around for the long haul. Whether Mobley himself gets extended this summer will be something to watch in itself as well, but either way, he can assuredly build on his second trip to the playoffs.