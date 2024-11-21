Prior to their 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad, Barcelona won their previous four straight La Liga games, including an emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid . Celta Vigo on the other hand, are somewhat more inconsistent, lying in eleventh place.

Over the course of Spanish football history, Barcelona have beaten their weekend opponents 73 times out of the 132 matches they have played each other. That's a win rate of 55 percent. Having won 28 times against Barcelona, Celta Vigo have a far lower win ratio against the Catalans with a 21 percent win ratio.

However, the statistics take a much different turn when you look at games where Celta Vigo are the home side, whereby out of the 66 game played, Barcelona have won 23 times, but very tellingly, Celta Vigo have been victorious on 24 occasions.

Despite history, Barcelona are clear favourites

Barcelona win 7/10 | Draw 16/5 | Celta Vigo 10/3

Barcelona's stunning recent El Clasico win is still reverberating around La Liga. They have only won the Spanish title once so far in this decade, this, the season before last when former Barca great Xavi was the club's head coach. With Hansi Flick now at the helm, Barca are playing very attractive football and would seem a safe bet to go to Celta Vigo and win and do so well in fairly emphatic fashion.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Celta Vigo Win 10/3 4.33 +333 Draw 16/5 4.20 +320 Barcelona Win 7/10 1.70 -143

Score Predictions: Bookmakers going for a Barcelona win

Barcelona win 2-1 - 15/2 | Draw 2-2 - 15/2 | Celta Vigo win 2-1 - 14/1

Despite Celta Vigo's fairly good record at home to Barcelona and having beaten them 2-1 in 2023 with two Gabri Veiga goals, they are rank outsiders to win, with none of the bookmaker's five most likely scores featuring a home win.

Anyone feeling brave and believing Celta Vigo can possibly repeat their 4-1 home win from 2015, where Messi, Suarez and Neymar were put to the sword by two Iago Aspas goals, you can get long odds of 50/1.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Barcelona win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 1-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Barcelona win 1-0 10/1 11.00 +1000 Barcelona win 2-0 10/1 11.00 +1000 Barcelona win 3-1 11/1 12.00 +1100

The last five games when Celta Vigo have hosted Barcelona have all had a minimum of three goals in each game. You have to go back to 2019 when there was less. That was when Barcelona were beaten 2-0.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Under 2.5 13/8 2.63 +163 Over 2.5 1/2 1.50 -200

Goalscorer odds: Lewandowski, Raphinha and Aspas are favourites to score

Anytime scorer odds: Lewandowski 10/11 | Raphinha 13/8 | Iago Aspas 11/4

Robert Lewandowksi continues to be prolific, with 14 La Liga goals in 13 games. Raphinha comes into the game with 7 goals in 13 La Liga appearances this season. Although now 37, Celto Vigo's Iago Aspas has scored 11 La Liga goals against Barcelona and is 11/4 to score at any time.

Celta Vigo v Barcelona Goalscorer Odds Goalscorer Anytime First Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Robert Lewandowksi (Barcelona) 10/11 1.91 -110 10/3 4.43 +333 Raphinha (Barcelona) 13/8 2.63 +163 11/2 6.50 +550 Borja Iglesias (Celta Vigo) 21/10 3.10 +210 7/1 8.00 +700 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 11/4 3.75 +275 9/1 10.00 +900 Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) 11/4 3.75 +275 9/1 10.00 +900

Predictions and Best Bets

Aspas and Yamal to score in a Barcelona win

Celta Vigo have beaten Barcelona on a fair share of occasions over the years and Iago Aspas certainly knows how to put the ball in the net against the Catalans, but they will want to put a marker down and put themselves further ahead at the top of the La Liga table.

Best bets

Barcelona win 3-1 - 11/1

Iago Aspas to score anytime - 11/4

Lamine Yamal to score anytime - 11/4

All odds via Bet365.