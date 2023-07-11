Celtic could make a "mega signing" by landing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer, says journalist Dean Jones.

However, Jones has a warning for supporters who are hoping to see the 26-year-old reunite with Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.

Celtic transfer news — Wilfred Ndidi

In June, the MailOnline reported that Celtic were interested in Ndidi. Following Leicester's relegation to the Championship, a move away from the King Power Stadium certainly looks possible.

He is an individual Rodgers knows very well, with the Nigerian playing over 130 times under him during their time together at the Foxes, as per Transfermarkt.

Whether that connection between the two would be enough to lure Ndidi to Celtic if the Glasgow club really are interested in him remains to be seen.

He cost Leicester £15m when he joined from Genk, according to Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Wilfred Ndidi and Celtic?

While Jones thinks Ndidi would be a great addition to Celtic's squad, the transfer insider has warned fans that this link has probably just come about because the Nigeria international has played under Rodgers before.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It would be a mega signing if Celtic could get Ndidi and I love the idea of it. I think it's mainly because of the Rodgers-Leicester thing that I'm actually put off by it, though. It feels like a little bit of two and two equalling five."

Are Celtic interested in any other midfielders?

While they are not the same profile and a deal will likely be difficult to do, Celtic are also thought to have Manchester United's Donny van de Beek on their radar.

According to 90min, the Bhoys are interested in the Dutchman, who needs to get out of Old Trafford this summer.

Van de Beek made just seven appearances for United last season, as shown on WhoScored, though his lack of games was partly down to injury. Nevertheless, he has really struggled during his time at the Red Devils, so an exit looks to be in his best interest.

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon thinks a move to his former club could be good for Van de Beek.

When asked if a switch to Celtic Park would be a positive transfer for the 26-year-old, he told The Go Radio Football Show (via MailOnline): "Possibly — his career has sort of stalled a bit. He was outstanding for Ajax the season they got to the semi-finals of the Champions League in that really good young Ajax team.

"He went to United and it didn't work out and he went on loan to Everton and that didn't work out either. So he needs a kick-start and maybe Celtic is that place for him."

Neither Van de Beek nor Ndidi look like they will be easy deals to complete for Celtic. Even on a loan, you suspect that the former could cost a fortune, while the latter is a Premier League-proven player who may fancy his chances of getting a move to a top-flight club in England.