Celtic are not currently targeting Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Celtic Park following Brendan Rodgers' return to the Bhoys, but Joseph says he would be surprised if something happened this summer.

Celtic transfer news — Wilfred Ndidi

Last month, the MailOnline claimed that Celtic were interested in signing Ndidi, who could be available after Leicester's relegation to the Championship.

Whether the Nigerian would be keen on a move to Scotland, though, remains to be seen.

Ndidi has been at Leicester since 2017, joining from Genk in a deal worth around £15m, as reported by Sky Sports.

He has been a key player for the Foxes, making over 230 appearances during his time at the King Power Stadium, according to Transfermarkt.

What has Anthony Joseph said about Wilfred Ndidi and Celtic?

Joseph says Ndidi is not at the top of Celtic's list right now.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "I don't believe Ndidi is a player Celtic are looking to sign in this window, certainly not one of the top targets or even middle-range targets at all.

"I'd be very surprised if he brings in anyone from Leicester, unless it's someone perhaps from the younger teams or a player that's shown potential in the younger age groups and breaking into the first team."

Should Celtic sign Wilfred Ndidi this summer?

If they have the opportunity to, then absolutely. It was obviously a terrible season for Ndidi and Leicester last term, but he is still a very good defensive midfielder.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old made 2.3 tackles per game during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, which was the third-highest average in his squad. He also made 1.4 interceptions a match, more than any other Leicester player bar Luke Thomas (minimum of five games played).

Looking at things on a wider scale, as per FBref, Ndidi has ranked in the 95th percentile for tackles and the 99th for interceptions among his positional peers over the last year.

All things considered, then, if Rodgers wants a new defensive midfielder at Celtic, Ndidi is probably the player to turn to.

However, you would have to question if the Glasgow club could afford him and whether the Nigeria international would be prepared to move to the Scottish Premiership. The above shows that he could still probably get into a lot of teams down south.