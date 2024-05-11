Highlights Celtic dominated the Old Firm derby, with Matt O'Riley playing a key part in their victory against Rangers.

John Lundstram's own goal and an avoidable red card put the away side up against it, and Philippe Clement's side were ultimately second best.

Celtic are now closing in on the Scottish Premiership after a huge three points were secured against their arch-rivals.

Celtic extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a victory against Rangers in the Old Firm derby. Brendan Rodgers' men are now one point away from defending their title after their success at Celtic Park.

The home side were the aggressor from the first minute as a sea of green and white flooded towards the Rangers goal. After missing several attempts, Matt O'Riley finally made the pressure pay as the cultured midfielder fired low into the bottom corner from just inside the area. John Lundstram was unfortunate to deflect the ball into his own goal just moments later to double the hosts' advantage.

Cyriel Dessers headed home shortly after to cut the lead in half, but Lundstram's lunging challenge on Alistair Johnston resulted in a red card and left Philippe Clement's men up against it at the home of their fierce rivals.

Celtic's constant pressure in the second half didn't result in further goals, giving the away side hope of snatching a late equaliser. However, the men in green and white held on to a vital three points after late tension in the game.

Celtic Player Ratings

GK - Joe Hart - 6/10

It wasn't too eventful for Hart in the Old Frim derby. Unable to do anything about Dessers' close-range header, the experienced goalkeeper did a good job at reducing the pressure on his team by claiming crosses into the box in the final 20 minutes.

RB - Alistair Johnston - 6/10

While the Aussie had a tough game defensively against Fabio Silva, he did extremely well in an attacking sense. His link-up play with James Forrest caused The Gers many issues down the right flank.

CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6/10

The home team spent a lot of the game in the opposition's half of the pitch, meaning Carter-Vickers didn't have a lot of defensive work to do. He did what he had to and passed the ball out from the back well.

CB - Liam Scales - 5/10

Scales was able to stride forward with the ball several times to get his side up the pitch and did well to get his body in the way when needed to in his own penalty area.

LB - Greg Taylor - 5/10

Beaten too easily in the air for the Rangers goal in the first half, the Scot will be disappointed to have not won the aerial duel with Sterling. However, his overall game was solid as it usually is. He provided support to Maeda on the overlap and worked tirelessly.

CM - Callum McGregor - 8/10

The Celtic skipper dictated play in the middle of the park as he often does. His energetic display could have been rewarded with a goal as he went close with several attempts in the first half. Played a huge part in the first goal of the game, setting up his midfield partner.

CM - Matt O'Riley - 8/10

Went agonisingly close with an early free-kick and showed his usual technical ability in possession of the ball. O'Riley threatened to find the net several times from the edge of the area before finally opening the scoring with a well-taken effort to go along with his brilliant all-round play. Despite winning a penalty for his side, the Dane missed from 12 yards out. See O'Riley's vital goal in the video below:

RM - James Forrest - 6/10

Had a bright start to the game, almost forcing an own goal in the opening minutes before testing Jack Butland on a number of occasions. Forrest was always willing to take on his man and looked to deliver into the penalty area as often as possible.

LM - Daizen Maeda - 7/10

The Japan international was a livewire on the wing for the hosts, and he tied Tavernier in knots for the second goal of the game. His low delivery in the penalty area results in Lundstram poking the ball into his own net. Denied his goal by a correct offside flag, although it would have been the least his efforts deserved.

AM - Reo Hatate - 7/10

Hatate picked up smart positions throughout the game, dropping into midfield when needed and supporting Kyogo up front. He often used one-touch passes to drag defenders out of position and present his teammates with space to move into.

ST - Kyogo Furuhashi - 6/10

The goal-hungry striker was uncharacteristically quiet in front of goal, although Kyogo was heavily involved in the good work Celtic did going forward. His intelligent movement caused all sorts of problems for the opposition backline.

SUB - Adam Idah - 5/10

Could have helped himself to a goal in the closing stages but failed to beat Jack Butland. Idah was a physical presence in the penalty area, but couldn't apply the finishing touches when it mattered.

SUB - Nicolas Kuhn - 5/10

Almost made an instant impact after being brought on, firing a shot over the bar. The tricky attacker caused further issues for the opposing defenders to deal with.

SUB - Anthony Ralston - 5/10

A solid enough showing for the Scot after replacing Johnston. Kept the ball moving and had little defending to do.

SUB - Tomoki Iwata - N/A

Wasn't on the pitch for long enough to have a telling impact.

Rangers Player Ratings

GK - Jack Butland - 7/10

The former Manchester United shot-stopper was tested many times early on and stood up to the occasion, making some vital saves for the away team. Did his best to keep 10-man Rangers in the game by saving O'Riley's penalty with a strong stop. Butland could do very little about the Celtic goals.

RB - James Tavernier - 5/10

It was a quiet day at the office for the usually influential defender. Tavernier was turned inside-out by Maeda for Celtic's second goal and his passing range wasn't at it's normal best when he had the chance to take his team forward.

CB - Ben Davies - 6/10

Davies did little wrong at the heart of the Rangers defence, blocking many shots and putting in some vital challenges to keep the scoreline respectable. The experienced centre-back was the cool head at the back for the away team.

CB - John Souttar - 5/10

While the big defender did little wrong in the opening half, he was withdrawn at half-time following Lundstram's red card. He defended well, sticking his head and foot in where required, and even put in one very good cross into the opposing box.

LB - Borna Barisic - 5/10

Barisic was given a torrid time by Forrest on the left side of the Rangers defence. He was unable to deal with the pace and trickery he was up against, but did put in a very good delivery for the away team's only goal of the game. The 31-year-old was replaced early in the second half.

CM - John Lundstram - 2/10

Had a nightmare in the 38th minute as he diverted Maeda's cross into his own net. The ex-Premier League midfielder could have done a lot better with his attempted clearance. Lundstram was then shown a straight red card after a VAR check following a poor challenge on Johnston. View his red card below:

CM - Mohamed Diomande - 4/10

He and Lundstram lost the battle in the engine room to O'Riley and McGregor. When his midfield partner was dismissed, Diomande found it even more difficult to cope with the onslaught from the home team. Gave away a penalty after appearing to clip O'Riley's boot inside the 18-yard box.

RM - Dujon Sterling - 5/10

Sterling worked hard on the right wing for the visitors but was less involved in attacking situations than Silva on the other side of the pitch. He did well to guide his header into the path of Dessers for the opening goal but was limited to attacking opportunities other than that. Dropped into the backline for the second half as the Gers were reduced to 10 men.

LM - Fabio Silva - 7/10

A lively game from the Rangers loanee caused issues for Johnston on the right side of the Celtic backline. The Portuguese forward flashed an effort across goal inside the opening 15 minutes but will feel he should have done better.

AM - Tom Lawrence - 6/10

Lawrence was involved in the build-up play for Dessers' goal. He picked up space really well before turning and playing the ball out wide. He spent the majority of his afternoon moving backwards rather than forward, especially after the red card.

ST - Cyriel Dessers - 6/10

Looked like an isolated figure for large parts of the game but nodded the visitors back into the game shortly after falling 2-0 behind. Dessers' goal was vital to stop the momentum of the home side.

SUB - Ross McCausland - 4/10

Brought on to make an impact at half-time with his side down a man. The youngster spent the majority of his time on the field defending and wasted the rare chance he had to get forward and make an impression.

SUB - Nicolas Raskin - 5/10

Tried his best to get his team forward but found it difficult with the numbers disadvantage in the midfield. Raskin looked neat and tidy in possession but didn't have a huge impact on the match.

SUB - Ridvan Yilmaz - 4/10

Replaced Barisic with 30 minutes left to play. Similarly to his colleague, the left-back struggled to keep the Celtic right-hand side at bay, with several chances coming from that side of the pitch.

SUB - Scott Wright - 6/10

Wright did well to drive his team forward a couple of times with his energetic bursts in possession of the ball. Made a solid impact despite his team being brought on in difficult circumstances.

SUB - Kemar Roofe - N/A

Brought on to find a late equaliser, but Roofe didn't have enough time to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Matt O'Riley

The midfielder may have missed his spot-kick, but he was involved in everything good the home team did going forward. His passing range and quick-thinking was on full display as the Rangers engine room struggled to keep tabs on him throughout.

O'Riley was brilliant alongside McGregor in the middle of the park and his goal nudged him just in front of his skipper to be named the Man of the Match. Had his teammates been less wasteful in front of goal, he could have claimed a couple of assists too.