Celtic could find the ideal Joe Hart replacement in Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher, with transfer insider Dean Jones passing his verdict on the deal to GIVEMESPORT during an interview.

Kelleher had been tipped to leave Liverpool in the recent summer transfer window, but stuck around to continue as Alisson Becker's back-up.

Do Celtic need a new goalkeeper?

It was a humbling weekend for Celtic shot-stopper Hart, whose first-half red card appeared to show the years catching up with him. While it was the first-ever time Hart had been sent off, the ex-Manchester City man was caught out by the Livingston attacker, as he ploughed through the forward, before being given his marching orders by the referee.

It's left manager Brendan Rodgers with a conundrum to solve heading into the autumn months, with Hart now set to spend a period of time on the touchline serving his suspension. Scott Bain is listed as the club's deputy between the sticks, but with the Edinburgh-born star over the age of 30 himself, there is talk that it could be time for Celtic to recruit a new number-one goalkeeper.

Not least because Hart, who is know 36 years old, was adjudged to have been at fault for one of the Feyenoord goals during the Bhoys' 2-0 defeat against the Rotterdam outfit in their opening Champions League group match last week. A tough couple of outings for Hart, whose Celtic career looks as if it could be hurtling towards its end.

What has Dean Jones said about Joe Hart, Caoimhin Kelleher and Celtic?

When asked about the goalkeeper situation at Parkhead, transfer insider Jones admitted the Glaswegian giant were experiencing some troubles in that area of the pitch and did hint a change could be in order down the line. Highlighting Liverpool's Kelleher as the perfect replacement for Hart, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that the Irishman would slot in perfectly:

“Hart's commitment and his passion and his professionalism can't really be doubted, but obviously he is in the twilight years of his career and Celtic have to think about what happens next for them in that area, especially given how things had been recently with him. Kelleher keeps being linked and I think that he's a great profile for them. I could totally see a signing like that actually fitting the bill.”

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

How much is Caoimhin Kelleher likely to cost Celtic?

Buying from Premier League sides is notoriously expensive and given the money - or lack thereof - in the Scottish Premiership, it's unlikely Celtic will be able to spend big on any new recruits. However, by the time the next summer transfer window rolls around, Kelleher's contract at Liverpool will have entered the final two years, meaning a window of opportunity could present itself for the Scottish Premiership champions.

According to a report from the recent transfer window, where it was mooted the Irish goalkeeper could be about to leave Liverpool, it's claimed a fee of £20 million may tempt the Premier League side into a sale. While not dirt cheap, for a player of Kelleher's quality and relative experience, it could prove a steal for Celtic.

However, that valuation is in stark contrast to his current market value, which according to Transfermarkt is just over half the £20 million figure. The football statistics database deems Kelleher's worth to be closer to the £10 million mark, indicating Celtic might even be able to snatch him for less money.

Should Celtic sign Caoimhin Kelleher as their Joe Hart replacement?

Given their attempts to sign a goalkeeper in the 2023 summer transfer window, it's clear Rodgers if not unhappy with his current number-one pick, wouldn't mind adding some extra quality to the roster.

There are few more competent options on the market than Kelleher, who would likely accept a move to Celtic in order to establish himself as a number-one pick at a Champions League-level club. Regular minutes have been difficult to come by for the Corkman ever since he broke through onto the Liverpool scene, with the 24-year-old having featured just four times last season for the Reds (via Transfermarkt).

Granted goalkeepers are able to play later into their careers than most outfield players, but Kelleher will have turned 25 by the time next summer's transfer window rolls around, suggesting if he is going to spread his wings and leave Anfield, that might be the best time to do it. A top-class shot-stopper with room to grow and improve, it would be foolish - should the opportunity present itself - for Celtic not to sign Kelleher as Hart's long-term replacement.