Celtic will have a “Champions League transfer budget” of around £30m at Parkhead this summer, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers is looking to build on the Hoops’ second consecutive Scottish Premiership triumph with additions in the market during the summer.

Celtic transfer news – Latest

After qualifying for this season’s Champions League after their Scottish Premiership triumph last term, Rodgers will hope to make a dent in Europe’s premier club competition on his return to Celtic Park.

The 50-year-old has replaced Ange Postecoglou, who moved south of the border to take the Tottenham Hotspur job following Celtic’s domestic treble-winning season of 2022/23.

And the Glasgow giants have already made two signings during the transfer market, having welcomed Valerenga playmaker Odin Thiago Holm for a fee of £2.6m and Melbourne City and Australia winger Marco Tilio.

But having finished bottom of their Champions League group last season, Rodgers will hope to guide Celtic into the knockout phases of European competition, even if that means dropping into the Europa League after Christmas.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hoops will make exciting additions to the squad to back up the Northern Irish head coach, news which will be welcomed by the Parkhead faithful.

And Joseph understands that Celtic will have around £30m to spend, described as a “Champions League transfer budget.”

What has Joseph said about Celtic?

When asked about Celtic’s potential spending this summer, Joseph told GIVEMESPORT: “I’ve been given some rough figures. My understanding is there will be a transfer budget of around £30m this window. This is described as a Champions League transfer budget.”

Who could Celtic look to sign this summer?

Celtic have several summer transfer targets on their radar, with Rodgers potentially giving the club an extra pull in the summer window.

According to The Scottish Sun, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney won’t close the door on a return to Celtic Park, with Joseph telling GIVEMESPORT the signing would be a “real statement of intent.”

The Sky Sports reporter has also informed GMS that Gangwon FC and South Korea U23 winger Yang Hyun-jun is eager to move to Celtic after the Bhoys reportedly made a significant offer for his services.

However, in what will come as a blow to the Scottish champions, former Portugal U21 forward Jota is on the verge of leaving the club for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad, in a deal expected to be worth around £25m.

Rodgers has a tough job to replace one of the Celtic’s most influential players but will fancy his chances of attracting some top talent to Parkhead this summer.