Celtic were thrown a curveball right at the starting klaxon of this summer's transfer window. Arguably, losing the club's most prized asset in manager, Ange Postecolgou, it was hardly the ideal start to early preparations for the new season. Stolen from right under their noses by Tottenham, the Celts' Aussie hero guided the club to the domestic treble, having brought an exciting brand of football to Parkhead, and a refreshing take on recruitment.

With a lack of outstanding candidates to choose from when it came to owners, Celtic PLC replacing Postecoglou, it was seemingly a case of better the devil you know when appointing the familiar face of Brendan Rodgers. The Northern Irishman previously left under an acrimonious cloud, and unsurprisingly, his re-appointment was greeted with swathes of skepticism from the Celtic Park faithful.

The Glaswegians have been pretty peerless for over a decade now, and with Postecoglou re-establishing their domestic dominance after a brief blip, it is now a question of how the Scottish supremos can translate their national success on a European stage.

With fans gradually coming around to the idea of the return of Rodgers, attention turns to the season ahead, and how the Bhoys can retain their crown as Scotland's predominant force, extending their rule over bitter, crosstown rivals, Rangers and taking domestic their form into continental fixtures. Let's take a look at players the decorated club could turn to this summer to give them that much-needed firepower in the Champions League...

Tete

Due to more important, and pressing concerns in Ukraine right now there has understandably been a mass exodus of footballing talent from the country's football clubs.

Tete is one such player who has recently left Ukrainian giants, Shakhtar Donetsk. The Brazilian who was on loan at Leicester City, and worked under Rodgers last term offers Champions League and Europa League pedigree, having featured in the competitions on 25 occasions, notching up three goals.

At just 23 years old, the silky right-winger has tallied an impressive 65 G/A in 152 senior appearances, and has recently announced that he is leaving Donetsk with immediate effect, triggering rumours of Celtic interest.

Yang Hyun-Jun

Brendan Rodgers looks set to carry on where Ange left off by dipping into the relatively untapped, and underrated Asian leagues. Focusing on the South Korean K-League rather than the Japanese J-League this time around, reports had suggested that the treble-winners were in the market for Yang Hyun-Jun of Gangwon FC, and now his Celtic arrival looks increasingly likely with his current club, Gangwon wishing him a farewell ahead of his move to Celtic .

The 21-year-old is currently in the midst of a relegation battle with his current club, but the South Korean under-23 international is said to be pushing for the move.

While the winger isn't necessarily accustomed to the demands of Scottish or European football, renowned football analyst Joost Van Der Leij has described him as "highly creative", a commendation that certainly holds value, and bodes well for the Celts.

Donny van de Beek

It wouldn't be harsh to deem Donny van de Beek's time at Manchester United a complete misfire having been hampered by torrid injury luck, poor form, and sporadic playing opportunities.

Now 26, the Dutch international looks to rebuild his career following an unsuccessful three-year stint at Old Trafford.

The central midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Celtic Park, and despite the negativity surrounding his time in Manchester, it's easy to forget he is a player with clear ability, with his time at Ajax substantiating that claim, having made 75 G/A contributions in 175 appearances for the Dutch side.

His experience playing at the highest level of the game, including in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final where his Ajax side were narrowly edged by Spurs could be an invaluable coup, and would certainly bring a touch of class to the Celtic dressing room.

Parkhead would be an ideal stomping ground for any player seeking the opportunity to relaunch their career, with some huge names gracing the Scottish Premiership in the green and white of Celtic in years gone by.

Fabian Rieder

At 21 years old, Fabian Rieder already has two Swiss Championships to his name, a plethora of European experience, and is a fully-fledged international for Switzerland.

Plying his trade at Young Boys, the midfielder who can play in both an attacking and sitting central midfield capacity made his professional debut at 18, and as of the second half of the 2021-22 season has been a mainstay for Switzerland's biggest club.

Having now racked up 86 league appearances, as well as a further 14 in European competitions, the player has been likened to Jack Wilshere and comprises a number of facets that will endear him to the Celtic hierarchy and fanbase.

According to Blick, via the Daily Record Celtic are keen on a move to bring the central midfielder to Parkhead, with Rieder bringing added dexterity and skill that could complement both Matt O'Riley and captain, Callum McGregor.

Wilfred Ndidi

In a 2020 poll conducted by the Premier League, Nigerian midfield maestro, Wilfred Ndidi was voted the Premier League's Best Defensive Midfielder, in a survey that included Fabinho, Rodri, and Jorginho it was testament to just how highly-rated the Leicester star was.

While his career progression has certainly slowed down somewhat since, the many capabilities of Ndidi remain well-regarded and after suffering relegation at Leicester last season, and with a year left on his current deal his future could lie elsewhere.

300 miles north of Leicestershire in Glasgow, Celtic have reputedly shown their interest in acquiring his talents, and according to revered journalist, Dean Jones who spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT he could prove to be a "mega signing".

The possibility of reuniting with the man that called him "incredible" in Brendan Rodgers, as well as the fact Celtic boast Champions League football and domestic dominance, it could be enough to convince the combative, defensively astute midfielder to swap England's second-tier for Scotland's first.