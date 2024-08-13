Highlights Celtic agreed a deal worth up to £9.5m for Norwich striker Adam Idah.

The Ireland international impressed in his six-month loan stint at Parkhead last season.

Celtic are expected to pay an initial fee of £8.5m for Idah, with £1m worth of add-ons.

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Norwich City striker Adam Idah, worth up to £9.5m, with personal terms close to being finalised, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph.

The Hoops have reached a climax in lengthy negotiations with Norwich over their wanted man, who is expected to sign a long-term deal with Brendan Rodgers’ side in the coming days.

According to Joseph, Celtic are expected to pay an initial fee of £8.5m for Idah, with £1m worth of add-ons. Norwich have also inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the deal for the 23-year-old.

In a busy summer transfer window for the Scottish giants, Celtic have welcomed the likes of Paulo Bernardo, Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel in an effort to prolong their domestic dominance, with a fourth league title in a row on the horizon.

Signing a striker was high on the agenda for Rodgers, who was impressed by Idah’s performances during his six-month spell at Parkhead last season.

With Kyogo Furuhashi as the only option up front, Celtic got the 2024/25 season off to a flyer with easy victories against Kilmarnock and Hibernian in their first two fixtures of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Closing in on Idah Move

Agree £9.5m deal for Ireland international

Writing on X, Joseph revealed that Celtic are now closing in on signing Idah on a permanent deal worth around £9.5m:

On Tuesday morning, Joseph provided another update, claiming that Idah was close to agreeing personal terms for a five-year deal, with the Norwich striker potentially available to play for Celtic on the weekend...

"UPDATE: Norwich City striker Adam Idah is close to agreeing terms on a five-year deal with Celtic. Once personal terms are agreed, he will undergo a medical. Everything is expected to be completed this week, with the hope that Idah will be in the Celtic squad on Sunday."

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2023/24 season at Parkhead, impressed during his short stint, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 19 appearances.

Celtic had to step up their efforts in the race to sign Idah after seeing their £4m bid snubbed by Norwich earlier in the window.

The Canaries have successfully held out for more than double that amount and are now in line to make a significant profit on their academy graduate, who joined Norwich’s youth ranks from Corinthians in 2017.

In 116 senior appearances for his boyhood club, Idah notched 17 goals and four assists across all competitions, including two goal contributions in the Premier League.

Adam Idah Celtic Stats (2023/24) Games 19 Goals 9 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 90 Minutes played 809

Celtic Want ‘Big Money’ for Matt O’Riley

Eyed by Serie A giants Atalanta

Celtic want ‘a big amount of money’ for their star midfielder Matt O’Riley, who is being eyed by several clubs around England and Europe this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian football insider revealed that Celtic were not convinced by Bergamo-based Atalanta’s approach for O’Riley, reaching around £14m.

The Serie A giants could soon receive a boost in their pursuit of the Denmark international – according to Romano, Teun Koopmeiners’ potential exit to Juventus could soon make room and bring in extra funds for Atalanta to present an improved offer to Celtic for O’Riley.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.