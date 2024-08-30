Celtic are edging closer to a Deadline Day move for Dundee ace Luke McCowan, according to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, who revealed that the 26-year-old is finalising his move to the reigning Scottish champions at the time of writing.

Brendan Rodgers and Co, following the departure of central midfielder Matt O’Riley, have been scouring the market for replacements and McCowan, alongside Augsburg’s Arne Engels, has been identified as a primary target.

Celtic Agreed Deal for Luke McCowan

Hibernian had four bids rejected

In the grand scheme of things, Rodgers’ Celtic have endured a quiet window by welcoming the likes of Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo and Kasper Schmeichel – but are set to finish the window strongly.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Joseph revealed that the Hoops are set to land the signature of Greenock-born ace, who has played 125 games for his current employers, with the finer details of the deal currently being ironed out.

According to the report, a deal worth £1 million has been agreed after Hibernian, also fond admirers of the 26-year-old, had a quartet of offers this summer – one worth around £850,000 – snubbed by Dundee.

"UPDATE: Dundee have accepted a £1m bid from Celtic for captain Luke McCowan. The clubs are now looking to finalise a deal before the deadline. A deal sheet can be used for an extension if clubs can show they are at an advanced stage with a transfer."

So far this season, the talented midfielder – previously eyed as part of Celtic’s triple Deadline Day deal - has managed to notch three goals and a further six assists, proving his potent nature in front of goal, which could come in handy during Celtic's title-retaining campaign.

Arne Engels Completes Celtic Medical

Belgian now at Parkhead to sign contract

As alluded to, Engels of Augsburg had emerged as a key target on the club’s shortlist this summer after O’Riley’s adieu – and Joseph, taking to X, has revealed that he has completed his medical in London.

Adding to that, the £11 million-worth engine room operator, who amassed 33 outings in all competitions last time out, has now arrived in Scotland to rubber-stamp his summer move. The youngster is set to move onto pastures new just 18 months after his permanent switch to his current side and will add a layer of excitement to Rodgers' midfield.