Highlights Celtic have agreed a five-year deal with Paulo Bernardo for a £3.5m permanent transfer.

The deal includes a 30% sell-on clause for Benfica.

A sale of Matt O'Riley could fund further incomings at Parkhead this summer.

Celtic have agreed personal terms with Paulo Bernardo as they edge closer to a £3.5million permanent transfer, according to Sky Sports.

The Portuguese midfielder spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Parkhead and was a key member of Brendan Rodgers' side that won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup ahead of fierce rivals Rangers.

The Hoops have now agreed a five-year deal with the Benfica midfielder to return to Glasgow permanently, after a deal was agreed last month between the clubs.

Bernardo Further Strengthens Celtic Squad

Rodgers still wants to make more additions

So far this summer Celtic have only been able to add two goalkeepers to their squad, with Kasper Schmeichel replacing Joe Hart as the number one between the sticks and Viljami Sinisalo replacing Benjamin Siegrist as his back-up.

Rodgers has been keen to add to the squad all summer to boost their chances in the new-look Champions League, and Bernardo's addition to the squad will keep the team at least as strong as it was last year as they now don't need to replace him.

Paulo Bernardo 2023/24 stats Games 13(15) Minutes 1219 Goals 3 Assists 3

Celtic have been keen to agree a deal all summer to bring the 22-year-old - who was labelled as "brilliant" by former Bhoys man Mark Wilson last season - in permanently, and have had to agree to a 30% sell-on clause to Benfica for any future sale that could occur should he be successful.

The club also want to make more signings this summer with Adam Idah a target after his successful loan spell in the second half of last season, while Dara O'Shea and Michel-Ange Balikwisha are also reported targets to improve the squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paulo Bernardo completed 83.5% of his passes in the SPFL in 2023/24.

Matt O'Riley Could Pay For Squad Rebuild

Several clubs interested in Denmark international

Celtic are likely to need to spend a lot of money this summer if they want to bring in all of those targets, and the chances are that it could be funded by the exit of star midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The 23-year-old is a huge target for Europa League winners Atalanta, who have had two bids rejected so far as the Hoops eye a club-record fee to sell their key man.

Premier League new boys Southampton have also made their intentions to sign O'Riley clear, with a £14million bid that was also turned down by Parkhead chiefs.

Celtic want to earn around £25million from his sale after he registered 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season, which earned him a place in the PFA team of the year alongside teammates Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Mallum McGregor.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.