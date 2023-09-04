Celtic are desperate to sell Albian Ajeti at Parkhead soon, as Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph namedrops two potential destinations for the forward in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Brendan Rodgers aims to sell the forward from his Hoops squad in the coming days.

Celtic transfer news – Albian Ajeti

According to Joseph, Ajeti arrived in Turkiye last Friday, ahead of a potential £500,000 move to Gaziantep. The Turkish transfer window remains open until 15th September, meaning clubs have almost two weeks to negotiate sales with Super Lig clubs, with Celtic eager to move the 26-year-old on.

However, The Scottish Sun reports that, since last Friday, there hasn’t been official confirmation of negotiations between representatives of Ajeti and Gaziantep, indicating that a move could still be on ice. Celtic signed Ajeti from West Ham United for £5m in the summer of 2020, bolstering what was then Neil Lennon’s frontline heading into the new Scottish Premiership season.

The former Hoops boss was delighted about the £21,000 per-week earner's arrival, stating (via Sky Sports): “He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality, and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.”

However, Ajeti has been a flop at Celtic and, as long as 12 months ago, Joseph told GIVEMESPORT that Ajeti, alongside midfielder James McCarthy, were the only two players in the squad who didn’t fit then-head coach Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Albian Ajeti - Celtic Stats Appearances 48 Goals 9 Assists 5 Yellow cards 2 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Joseph said about Celtic and Ajeti?

Joseph has named Gaziantep alongside Trabzonspor as two potential destinations for Ajeti in the next two weeks.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Celtic are desperate to sell Ajeti because he's on big wages. He's on decent money at Celtic and has been for his career. He rejected a couple of moves away already. So, it seems he was quite happy to stay on this big money this season. But I think Celtic hope he can find a club soon.

“There are two Turkish clubs in for Ajeti. Trabzonspor came in on Friday morning alongside Gaziantep. The latter are bottom of the league, whilst Trabzonspor have got a bit more pedigree about them. So, Ajeti will have a few options in Turkey. Celtic are happy to let him go and will make a big loss on him. It seems they're happy to accept around half a million after buying him for £5m.”

What next for Celtic?

Celtic aim to build on last weekend’s 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Rangers by backing up their form in the Scottish Premiership and Champions League. Rodgers’ side welcome Dundee to Parkhead on their return following the international break in under two weeks, hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership. The Bhoys then travel to Feyenoord in their Champions League opener, aiming to get a point on the road to kickstart their campaign in Europe’s premier continental competition.

Celtic then travel to Livingston the following weekend before clashes with Motherwell, Lazio, and Kilmarnock await before the season’s second international break. Therefore, Rodgers has a potentially season-defining month ahead of him at Celtic Park.