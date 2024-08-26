Celtic are set to sign Barcelona left-back Alex Valle on a season-long loan, with the Spaniard now scheduled to undergo a medical in Glasgow today, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Hoops are eyeing several additions before the transfer deadline, with the 20-year-old close to becoming the latest arrival on a temporary move, with no option to buy.

It remains to be seen if Celtic act quickly to reinvest in the squad following Matt O’Riley’s impending departure. The Denmark international is close to sealing a record £30million move to Brighton.

Speaking to the media, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admitted it is going to be ‘a very important week’ for the Scottish giants, with the possibility of bringing in several further signings this summer.

So far, only four new arrivals have been welcomed at Parkhead this window, with Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah joining the club.

The likes of Hyeon-gyu Oh, Sead Haksabanovic and Benjamin Siegrist have left, alongside Joe Hart, who retired from professional football at the end of last season.

Rodgers Close to Valle Signing

Set to join on a season-long loan

Writing on X, Romano revealed that Valle will travel to Glasgow on Monday to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on a temporary move from Barcelona:

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Levante in the Spanish second tier and is set to go out on loan for a second successive year.

Valle, who came through the club’s famed La Masia academy, is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Catalans, after featuring 22 times for their B side.

With Greg Taylor the only recognised senior left-back at the club, Brendan Rodgers’ side could soon bolster their options on the left with the Spaniard’s arrival this week, ahead of a busy Champions League campaign for the Scottish giants.

Alex Valle Levante Stats (2023/24 La Liga 2) Games 29 Pass completion 76.7% Progressive passes per 90 4.21 Tackles per 90 2.77 Interceptions per 90 1.40 Minutes played 2,310

Before going out on loan, Valle signed a one-year extension with Barcelona until 2026, according to Romano.

Man City ‘Hold Talks’ for Celtic Star

Kyogo Furuhashi on Pep Guardiola’s list

Manchester City have held internal talks over signing Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi ahead of the transfer deadline, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Premier League champions are monitoring the talented centre-forward’s situation at Parkhead this summer and could soon step up their interest to lure the 29-year-old to Manchester this week.

According to Romano, Celtic are not going to make Man City’s pursuit of Furuhashi easy – they are keen to keep hold of their star forward and fend off interest from the English heavyweights.

Since joining Celtic three seasons ago from Vissel Kobe, Furuhashi has made 136 appearances for the club, scoring 73 goals and registering 16 assists in all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-08-24.