Celtic are eyeing a move for Lausanne-Sport youngster Alvyn Sanches in order to strengthen their engine room before next week’s deadline, according to Charlie Gordon of the Daily Express, who also reveals that Leeds United and Burnley are also interested.

After winning their third Scottish Premiership title on the bounce, Brendan Rodgers and his entourage have shown no signs of slowing down with Adam Idah, Paulo Bernardo and Viljami Sinisalo, while they also pounced on Kasper Schmeichel’s free agency status.

As things stand, the Hoops have been crowned Scottish champions on 54 different occasions – one behind their arch rivals Rangers – and ahead of a potentially record-matching season, the club are still exploring the market.

Celtic Eye Summer Move for Sanches

21-year-old keen on move to the Scottish giants

Born in Creteil, France, the 21-year-old began his career for his current employers’ reserve team and impressed to the point where a senior position beckoned in the summer of 2020 when he was just 17 years of age.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Gordon suggested that Sanches, 21, is keen on a move to Celtic Park this summer with Rodgers and Co putting in a lot of legwork in order to convince him of a switch.

Insisting that Lausanne are now demanding in the region of £3 million for his signature this summer, the fact that the Scottish outfit’s higher ups rate him as a ‘top talent’ may mean they fork out said figure. Gordon wrote:

“Alvyn Sanches would be keen to join Celtic. Lots of legwork done to convince the player but no bid yet. Lausanne now asking for £3m. Brendan Rodgers and Celtic scouts rate 21yo as top talent. Burnley and Leeds among other interested clubs.”

As revealed by Gordon, Celtic are yet to approach Sanches’ entourage with a formal bid, but extensive talks have been held in recent weeks and, according to the full report, the race for his services could begin to ramp up with Championship duo Burnley and Leeds interested.

Especially if Matt O’Riley, amid a £26 million bid from Brighton & Hove Albion, moves onto pastures new before the deadline, Celtic’s pursuit of the 2003-born ace could be taken up a notch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sanches has notched 22 goals and seven assists in his 113-game club career.

The central midfielder, in the eyes of Rodgers at least, could play a similar role to what Cole Palmer does for Chelsea. A left-footed maestro in the engine room, Sanches’ exploits going forward – as evidenced by his two-goal haul against Champel recently – could give Rodgers and Co that extra boost.

Man City Eye Move for Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi

Striker keen on Premier League switch

Should Celtic be able to match Rangers’ all-time leading tally of 55 Scottish Premierships this season, centre forward Kyogo Furuhashi – who has notched 73 goals and 16 assists in his 135-game stint for the club – will be imperative to that.

They may have to fare without the diminutive 21-cap Japan international, however, as The Athletic have reported that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have identified him as a natural replacement for Julian Alvarez.

Furuhashi vs Alvarez - 23/24 League Stats Minutes 2,205 2,660 Goals 11 11 Assists 4 9 Shots per game 2.6 2.7 Key passes per game 0.7 1.9 Dribbles per game 0.3 0.6 Overall rating 6.77 7.10

A mainstay at the Glasgow-based club since his arrival in the summer of 2021, the Japanese striker is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, while personal terms are believed to be easy to agree as the English top flight champions contemplate a move.

