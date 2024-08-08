Highlights Celtic and Rangers may clash over signing Scotland's Liam Cooper for their defence.

Celtic and Rangers could be set to do battle over the signing of Scotland international Liam Cooper, according to the Glasgow Times.

The 32-year-old was released by Leeds United at the end of the last season when his contract expired, and has yet to put pen to paper on a deal anywhere else despite holding talks with Blackburn earlier in the summer.

His availability could trigger a tug of war for his services in Glasgow though, with both Rangers and Celtic keen to add to their options in central defence with an experienced player.

Celtic and Rangers Could Move for Cooper

Rangers are currently undergoing a major squad rebuild at Ibrox, with manager Philippe Clement looking to add more experience to his side after a host of young players were signed.

Vice-captain Connor Goldson has left the club and joined Aris Limassol in Cyprus, with youngster Clinton Nsiala replacing him in the squad. Leon Balogun, Ben Davies and John Souttar are the other options at the back, and Cooper's experience at the top level of football could make him an interesting option at Ibrox.

Celtic could also be on the lookout for a new defender amid news that they are open to offers for three defenders this summer, while the future of Stephen Welsh is also up in the air as they assess their options.

Liam Cooper Championship stats 2023/24 Games 8(7) Blocks 12 Tackles 10 Clearances 29

Rodgers came up against Cooper directly during his time with Leicester and will be well aware of his attributes, which led to former teammate Luke Ayling labelling him a "big player".

A free transfer could see a deal done relatively quickly, and Cooper would surely be open to returning to his homeland with the opportunity to play European football available with both sides too.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Liam Cooper played just 706 minutes in the Championship for Leeds United in 2023/24.

Old Firm go Head to Head for Two More Signings

Hannibal and Lawrence Shankland linked with moves to Glasgow

While the two Old Firm clubs could go head to head for a deal for Cooper, they are also locked in battle for two other signings.

Rangers and Celtic are both interested in a deal for Manchester United star Hannibal Mejbri, although the blue side of Glasgow would prefer a loan deal while the Red Devils want to sell him permanently as he is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Celtic are keen to hijack a deal for Hearts captain and star striker Lawrence Shankland too, after a move for Adam Idah stalled due to Norwich's asking price.

Both clubs want to add to their forward lines and Shankland is a key target as he is in the final year of his deal at Tynecastle, although Hearts are said to be holding out for a deal in excess of £3million.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.