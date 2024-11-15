Celtic and Rangers are expected to move for Motherwell teenager Lennon Miller in January, with the Steelmen only willing to accept offers worth at least £4 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Miller has excelled this season in the Scottish Premiership, starting all eleven games for Motherwell, scoring twice and providing three assists. This impressive form has prompted interest from the two Glaswegian giants, who are intent on acquiring the 18-year-old as soon as this winter window.

While Fir Park Chaiman Kyrk Macmillan has insisted that Motherwell want to keep hold of their academy prospect for as long as possible, the allure of a move to Celtic Park or Ibrox may prove too difficult to reject for Miller, while a prospective offer of up to £4 million may seduce Macmillan into sanctioning the deal.

Celtic and Rangers Chasing Miller

He's been on fire for Motherwell

Born in Wishaw, Miller joined the Motherwell academy at the age of seven, and rose through the ranks with the club before making his senior debut six days after his 16th birthday in August 2022. Becoming the youngest player to feature in a major competition in Motherwell's history, and described as a 'serious talent', he's now made 55 appearances for the first team, despite only turning 18 in August.

Contributing to five goals in just 11 Scottish Premiership games this season, it appears Miller's upward trajectory is set to continue, and he's subsequently already earned comparisons to Toni Kroos. The Daily Mail report that Celtic, Rangers and even Liverpool are in the race to land the starlet, with the two former sides expected to make their move in January.

The publication indicate that Motherwell will only entertain offers worth £4 million or more, as they seek to eclipse their record £3 million sale of David Turnbull to Celtic in 2020.

Neither of the Glasgow-based club's have made an approach for Miller yet, but are likely to engage in a bidding war for one of Scotland's biggest prospects in the winter window. Both sides have visions of the creative midfielder starring in their teams for well over a decade, with Celtic potentially eyeing him as a replacement for Nicolas Kuhn, who could leave the Hoops for Brentford.

Miller's Scottish Premiership Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 1.85 Fouls Drawn Per 90 1.67

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 15/11/2024