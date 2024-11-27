Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could be making his way up to the Scottish Premiership in the near future, according to reports - with both Celtic and Rangers keen on making a loan move for the striker following his frustration at a lack of Premier League minutes on the south English coast.

Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck have all been in superb form for Brighton this season, with the club sitting level on points with top four occupants Chelsea and Arsenal - though that has seen the Ireland star miss out on playing time. He has been allowed to leave as a result - and a move to Scotland could transpire with the Old Firm duo both keen on securing his services.

Report: Rangers And Celtic Want Evan Ferguson on Loan

The Brighton striker has been cast aside for other stars this season

The report from TBR Football suggests that Rangers are wanting to bring Ferguson to the blue half of Glasgow - however, Celtic are also keen on the striker to boost their striking ranks.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League statistics - Brighton squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =8th Goals 6 =2nd Man of the Match Awards 1 =4th Shots Per Game 1.2 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.5 13th Match rating 6.49 =15th

Sources have told the publication that both clubs want to sign the £60million-rated Republic of Ireland star on loan in the winter, after Brighton made him available to leave on a temporary exit in the January transfer window. The striker has struggled for minutes under new coach Fabian Hurzeler with just one Premier League start this season, scoring once against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-2 draw at the AMEX Stadium - though with a measly combined total of just 105 minutes in the top-flight, a switch could be on the cards.

Ferguson has become frustrated with his lack of action, and that has seen Celtic and Rangers - alongside Premier League quartet West Ham United, Southampton, Leicester City and Fulham - become keen on a potential switch. Brighton, however, want assurances that Ferguson will play regularly in his time away at the club - and with game time likely to be clearer at Celtic and Rangers, he could make the move north of the border.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evan Ferguson has four goals for Ireland in 18 caps.

Ferguson has stated that he went on trial with Celtic as a youngster, though it was Brighton who snapped up the striker - who Chris Sutton described as 'explosive' - back in 2021. 13 goals in 53 Premier League games has seen him excel at the Seagulls, and having only just turned 20, the Drogheda-born star could massively benefit from some game time in the Scottish Premiership.

