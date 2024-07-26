Highlights Celtic and Wolves are discussing a possible loan move for Hugo Bueno.

Celtic and Wolves are in talks about a potential loan move for left-back Hugo Bueno, according to BBC Sport.

The Hoops were keen to sign the Spanish Under-21 international in January but an agreement couldn't be found and a deal never materialised, with Bueno instead staying at Molineux for the remainder of the campaign.

But Celtic are trying once again to get a deal over the line with Bueno keen on playing more regularly after finding himself behind Rayan Ait-Nouri in the pecking order.

Celtic Hold Talks for Hugo Bueno Transfer

No agreement with Wolves yet

According to BBC Sport, the two clubs are in talks about a season-long loan deal for the 21-year-old, but there is no agreement between the sides as things stand.

Bueno has made 49 appearances for Gary O'Neil's side since joining their academy back in 2019, and is currently on tour with the first-team in the United States.

Hugo Bueno Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 7 (15) Tackles 21 Blocks 17 Clearances 24

Celtic are keen to add to their squad after winning an 11th Scottish Premiership league title in 12 years, while also winning the Scottish Cup ahead of fierce rivals Rangers last season.

Brendan Rodgers wants to bolster his side ahead of a Champions League campaign in the new-look format, with the hope that the club could progress further than they have been able to in recent years.

Bueno, who has been described as "incredible" by Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs, would be expected to compete with current left-back option Greg Taylor in Rodgers' side if he were to join.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hugo Bueno failed to register a single goal or assist in 22 appearances for Wolves in 2023/24.

Celtic Pushing For New Transfers Quickly

Rodgers has spoken out on deals

So far at Parkhead fans have seen two new arrivals come in to the goalkeeper department with Kasper Schmeichel replacing Joe Hart as the new number one, while Viljami Sinisalo has joined from Aston Villa to replace Benjamin Siegrist as his understudy.

But there is expected to be plenty more business done before the transfer window ends with Adam Idah a major target in attack from Norwich and Paulo Bernardo set to make his loan move from Benfica permanent.

Dara O'Shea and Michel-Ange Balikwisha are also targets, but any deal for them could hinge on the future of Matt O'Riley who has emerged as a top target for several clubs.

Atalanta have made him a priority signing after their Europa League win, while Premier League new boys Southampton have had a £14million offer rejected as the Hoops hold out for a club-record fee to let the Dane leave.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.