Celtic will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash at Parkhead on Wednesday night, as they look to maintain their unbeaten home record in Europe.

Brendan Rodgers' side have been in good form this season in the Champions League, going unbeaten in their four home games to help them finish 21st and set up this clash with Bundesliga giants Bayern, who have been led to a disappointing 12th placed finish by manager Vincent Kompany.

Both sides have got some injury concerns ahead of the game but will be looking to find success ahead of a tense second leg next week, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both teams to line up.

Celtic Team News

Maeda available after ban overturned

The Bhoys will come into this game having won five of their last six games in all competitions, with a defeat to Aston Villa in this competition their only loss. Rodgers has been boosted by the news that in-form winger Daizen Maeda is available too after his two-game ban was overturned and reduced to just one game, which he served against Villa.

Veteran midfielder James Forrest remains sidelined through injury, but there is a chance January signing Jota could return to the side with Kyogo having left for Rennes, although Adam Idah will be the favourite to start up front.

Celtic Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date James Forrest Foot 01/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers has shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

Celtic Predicted XI

Jota and Maeda to start

Celtic Predicted XI: Schmeicehl; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, Engels; Maeda, Idah, Jota.

Celtic Predicted Substitutes: Sinisalo (GK), Bain (GK), Scales (DEF), Ralston (DEF), Montgomery (DEF), Murray (DEF), Schlupp (MID), Bernardo (MID), McCowan (MID), Palma (FWD), Hyun-Jun (FWD).

Rodgers knows that Celtic's best chance of progressing to the last eight is to score a huge surprise victory in the first leg at home, which means an attacking lineup will be needed.

Jota's return in the January window was a welcome move, while Arne Engles is enjoying a fine maiden campaign so should also start. Fellow January arrival Jeffrey Schlupp is likely to find himself on the bench though.

Bayern Munich Team News

Alphonso Davies ruled out

Bayern Munich will travel to Glasgow with a very strong squad, but they will be without star left-back Alphonso Davies who is suffering with a hamstring injury. Joao Palhinha and Serge Gnabry were missing at the weekend through illness and could miss out again.

Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala have formed a fantastic partnership in attack and should line up together, with all of Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman competing for the final spot in attack.

Bayern Munich Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Daniel Peretz Other 15/02/2025 Alphonso Davies Hamstring 01/03/2025 Serge Gnabry Illness 12/02/2025 Joao Palhinha Illness 12/02/2025

Bayern announced their 23-man travelling squad for the game with Gnabry named, but Palhinha absent as expected while youngster Buchmann and summer signing Ito are also involved.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Coman to get the nod in attack

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane .

. Bayern Munich Predicted Substitutes: Ulreich (GK) Urbig (GK), Boey (DEF), Stanisic (DEF), Dier (DEF), Ito (DEF) Buchmann (MID), Goretzka (MID), Vidovic (MID), Gnabry (FWD), Sane (FWD), Muller (FWD).

Kompany opted not to rotate his team for the Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen at the weekend and the team is likely to be very similar for this game. Konrad Laimer should return at right-back, while Gnabry was pictured in training and could make the bench with Kingsley Coman preferred in attack alongside fellow big earners Sane and Muller.