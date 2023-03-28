A dramatic encounter between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Women’s Premier League ended with controversy.

Both sides were hoping to close the gap on league leaders Glasgow City, with hosts Rangers looking set to secure the three points after a goal from Brogan Hay in the 36th minute.

But Caitlin Hayes equalised for Celtic in the ninth minute of stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations from the visitors.

Glasgow City remained top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League with 62 points, with Celtic second on 56 and Rangers third on 55.

Tensions rose after the full-time whistle, and Rangers assistant coach Craig McPherson was filmed coming up behind Celtic boss Fran Alonso and attempting to headbutt him.

What did Fran Alonso say after headbutting incident?

"Somebody just pushed me from behind," Alonso, who was Ronald Koeman’s first team assistant at Everton and Mauricio Pochettino’s technical coach at Southampton, told Sky Sports as he was shown the incident.

"I didn't speak to him for the whole game but he was obviously disappointed to concede in the last minute. I totally get it. I got called 'a little rat' and I don't know why."

Rangers manager Malky Thomson claimed he could not comment on the incident without seeing it, adding: “If that is the case there will be an investigation and we will look at it."

Video: Watch headbutting incident between Fran Alonso and Craig McPherson

Sky Sports News host Eilidh Barbour condemned the incident, pointing out that it would detract from the entertaining match.

“'I'm sure there will be a lot of people having a look at what happened at the end there,” she said.

“It was such a good game, such a good spectacle and platform for the game. It doesn't matter if it's the men's game or the women's game - we don't want to see that."

Scotland international and Aston Villa star Rachel Corsie, who was on punditry duties, added: "It's a bad incident. We have obviously seen the replay, and you can see he looks animated.

“It suggests maybe there has been something prior to that, but either way we can't have that happening in football at all.

"It's disappointing because it leaves a sour taste on what otherwise has been a great spectacle, a great occasion and a great game."

Video: Watch Celtic's last-minute equaliser against Rangers in Scottish Women's Premier League