Highlights Brendan Rodgers had a successful first reign at Celtic, with his initial signings making a significant impact. Players like Scott Sinclair and Moussa Dembele thrived under his management, contributing with goals and performances.

While some signings didn't live up to expectations, Rodgers' recruitment was largely successful during his first stint at Celtic. Players like Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham had impressive careers with the club before moving on.

Rodgers' ability to identify and develop talent was evident in his signings. He brought in players from various backgrounds and age groups, giving them opportunities to shine and contribute to the team's success.

Brendan Rodgers returned to Celtic this summer after several years at Leicester City, but it isn't his first stint at the Scottish side. In fact, the three years he spent with them between 2016 and 2019 were pretty impressive. He won numerous trophies and had a huge impact in the time he was there.

The side will be hoping they can replicate some of that success a second time around, but only time will tell. There are numerous aspects that will have to fall just right for that to happen, such as strong recruitment - something he certainly had in his first spell as Celtic manager. But what happened to the first 10 players he brought to the club during his initial reign? Let's find out.

1 Kristoffer Ajer

As far as first signings go, this was a pretty impressive way to kick things off. Kristoffer Ajer technically agreed terms with Celtic months before Rodgers arrived at the club, but it wasn't until the summer when he actually officially signed, so it counts. The Hoops paid around £800k for the defender and what a bargain that turned out to be.

After a brief loan at Kilmarnock he became an integral part of the side's defence and was an absolute machine for Rodgers. Ajer spent five years with the club before joining Premier League club Brentford. He remains with the Bees to this day.

2 Moussa Dembele

After emerging as a serious prospect at Fulham, Moussa Dembele was one of the most highly-rated youngsters in football back in 2016, so it was a major coup when Celtic landed his signature. The forward was an instant hit with the team too, scoring 51 goals in two years with the side, but his days in Scotland were limited from the moment he joined.

In 2018, he left for Olympique Lyonnais and had an up-and-down time in France. In some seasons, he looked fantastic and in others, he struggled to really find form. This summer, he left Lyon to join Al-Ettifaq, becoming one of many stars to take their talents to the Saudi Pro League. Not bad business from Rodgers, though.

3 Kolo Toure

Having worked together in the past at Liverpool, Rodgers turned to Kolo Toure as he built a team under his own vision at Celtic. The centre-back had developed an incredible legacy in the Premier League but was on the back end of his career, so his former manager seized the opportunity to snap him up, hoping to get some of the magic he'd sprinkled in England during his 15-year stint there.

It didn't quite work out that way, though, and Toure was nowhere near as impactful for the club. He made just 17 appearances following his arrival and retired just one year later. The Ivory Coast legend then joined Rodgers' coaching staff and followed the Celtic boss to Leicester City in 2019.

Toure tried out management for himself but it didn't go so well, lasting just nine games as Wigan Athletic boss where he failed to pick up a single win before being sacked.

4 Scott Sinclair

After his move to Manchester City, Scott Sinclair's career looked dead and buried. He'd struggled to ever really find his feet at the Etihad and had been reduced to nothing more than a bit part player, despite catching the attention of everyone with his dazzling performances for Swansea City. A move to Aston Villa did little to improve matters either.

His former manager Rodgers soon stepped in though, recruiting another player he'd coached in the past and the move to Celtic proved to be the catalyst that reignited his career. Having worked together at Swansea, the manager knew just how to get the best out of Sinclair, so it was no surprise to see him thrive at the Hoops. The forward spent three seasons with Celtic, playing 167 times and scoring 62 goals for the club. It's fair to say that this one was a success.

Nowadays, Sinclair represents Bristol Rovers, the club that handed him his professional debut as a 15-year-old back in 2004, where he plays under Joey Barton.

5 Dorus de Vries

There's a bit of a theme in Rodgers' first transfer window with Celtic as he once again looked to a player he'd worked with in the past, bringing Dorus de Vries to the club. The goalkeeper had played under him at Swansea briefly, and he was brought in to provide cover in goal for Craig Gordon.

There was never any real chance of him stealing the number-one spot from the Scotsman, though, and De Vries made just 15 appearances over the course of three years. After the 2018-19 season, he hung up his boots and called time on his career.

6 Cristian Gamboa

After a couple of seasons skirting around the West Bromwich Albion first team in the Premier League, Cristian Gamboa became Rodgers' sixth signing at Celtic. The right-back had more success with the team too, playing in as many matches during his first season for Celtic as he did in two years in England.

His first campaign was as good as it got, though, and he fell out of favour quite quickly. After playing just 10 games in his final two years in Scotland, Gamboa left Celtic in 2019 when he joined VfL Bochum in Germany. He retired not long after, playing one solitary season in the 2. Bundesliga.

7 Eboue Kouassi

Eboue Kouassi was looked at as a move for the future when he was brought to Celtic by Rodgers. The midfielder was the manager's sole signing during the winter transfer window and was just 20 years old at the time. He never quite broke into the side on a regular basis, unfortunately, never making more than six appearances in the league in any of his campaigns with the team.

After three and a half years and 22 appearances, the club seemingly gave up hope on Kouassi's future potential and let him go. These days, he plays for Arouca in Portugal, who finished in fifth place last season.

8 Jonny Hayes

Despite a couple of misses, Rodgers' first season was undoubtedly a success in the transfer window. He kickstarted his second campaign by recruiting a proven talent from the Scottish Premiership in Jonny Hayes. The winger had thrived at Aberdeen for five years before earning a move to Celtic but didn't quite replicate that form once he joined the club.

Hayes made just 67 appearances across three seasons with the side before returning to Aberdeen in 2020. He's been with the club ever since and has returned to the level of form that he showcased in his previous run.

9 Kundai Benyu

Kundai Benyu had never played for Ipswich Town during his time with the club, but a loan spell at Aldershot was enough to encourage Celtic to take a chance on the prospect and make him their second signing of the 2017 summer. The midfielder was just 19 years old at the time, but Rodgers was prepared to take a chance on him.

It didn't pay off, though, and he made just four appearances in his first season at Celtic Park. Worse still, he never played another game for the club from that point onwards. It's a testament to how much he struggled at the level that his next move after Celtic was to drop all the way down to the National League when he joined Wealdstone FC in 2020. Even then, he didn't quite succeed, playing just 12 times with the side before once again moving on.

He's currently a free agent and hasn't played for a club since 2022. Considering he's just 25 years old, it's safe to say that his career hasn't quite gone to plan.

10 Olivier Ntcham

After coming through the ranks at Manchester City, but failing to break into the first team, Celtic signed Olivier Ntcham and this was one gamble that actually paid off. The attacking midfielder had spent the previous two seasons on loan at Genoa in Serie A and was perfectly primed to make an immediate impact in the Hoops' team.

He played 48 times and scored nine goals in his first season and continued to hold a regular spot in the first team throughout his first three years at the side. His fourth season saw his minutes in the lineup decrease significantly, though. He made just 14 league appearances in his final season, before joining Swansea City in 2021. The Cameroon international is currently playing for Samsunspor in Turkey, joining the side this summer and has played twice so far for the club.

It's safe to say the first half of Rodgers' first 10 signings proved to be much better than the latter five, but they all clearly played a part as he went on to have an incredibly successful reign in charge at Celtic Park. Only time will tell whether his recruitment this time around will be half as strong as his first stint. Check out the table below to look at all of Rodgers' first 10 signings and their stats at Celtic.