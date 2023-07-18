Celtic are set to give a versatile young attacker more game time in the first team this season, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph told GIVEMESPORT.

As they look to win their third domestic title on the bounce, Brendan Rodgers will be inclined to invest in youth, especially with a long-term plan in mind.

Celtic news – Rocco Vata

Rocco Vata has created a lot of buzz in Glasgow in the last year or so as the 18-year-old has already forced his way into senior proceedings at the club, albeit with minimal gametime.

Son of Rudy Vatta, who also played of Celtic, Rocco made his first team debut for the Scotland-based outfit in late December 2022, coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 rout.

The Ireland U21 international made three further appearances but has not been considered a regular as yet. Those three extra games accumulated just 34 minutes per Transfermarkt.

Instead, he made his mark on Celtic’s B team by playing 24 games, amassing 11 goals and picking up a further one assist in that time.

As such, his bit-part role in the first team is set to given more of a boost at the highest level at the club.

The attacker – who scout Jacek Kulig believes has an ‘exciting future ahead’ of him – will embark on pre-season with the rest of the first teamers, Anthony Joseph has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

What did Anthony Joseph say about Rocco Vata and Celtic?

Joseph believes 2023/24 will be Vata’s full breakthrough year into the first team at Parkhead and that his versatility across the front line will be attractive to Rodgers and co.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “My understanding is that Rocco Vata who’s been part of the B team in the youth set up, the son of Rudi Vatta who used to play for Celtic and Albania, he’s going to be promoted into the first team squad this season.

“He’ll get a real chance to impress. He’s an attacking player, can play as a winger or a false nine ,and he’ll get the chance to impress under Rodgers.”

What next for Celtic?

Although Rodgers and his backroom staff are actively looking to promote youngsters into the first team, the summer window is still a chance to scour the market for new additions.

Domestic glory in his first season back in charge will be at the forefront of his thinking, so it's vital Rodgers' squad is as strong as possible.

MailOnline have reported Celtic’s interest in Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi as Rodgers has identified him as a player he knows very well from their time spent together at the Foxes.

Leicester’s Premier League relegation woes have resulted in some of the club’s top players moving on and Ndidi may well be the next, especially with Celtic’s hard interest.

There has also been reports suggesting that former Hoops ace Kieran Tierney could be set for a sensational return to Celtic given that he has fallen out of favour at Arsenal. Available for just £25m, re-signing a player of Tierney’s stature would be a real ‘statement of intent’, Joseph recently told GIVEMESPORT.

In fairness, both Tierney and Ndidi would be excellent additions – the duo boast ample Premier League experience and could be invaluable to Rodgers as Celtic look to continue their domestic supremacy.