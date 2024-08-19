Brighton & Hove Albion have now submitted a formal offer to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, moving ahead of Chelsea in the race, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

O'Riley's future has been a major topic during the summer transfer window, with a host of clubs showing an interest in securing his signature. Celtic could have a difficult task on their hands keeping him at the club, with sides from the Premier League now pushing to bring him to England.

Formal Offer Submitted for O'Riley

Brighton are pushing

According to Sky Sports reporter Thomas, Brighton have now made a formal bid to sign O'Riley from Celtic. There is yet to be an agreement reached, but the two clubs are locked in talks...

"Brighton have made a formal bid for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley. Nothing has been agreed yet but the clubs are locked in talks, which will continue over the next few days. It remains to be seen whether Atalanta will return with another offer after they signed Lazar Samardzic over the weekend. However, Brighton appear to have positioned themselves ahead of other clubs including Chelsea in the race for the 23-year-old midfielder."

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Southampton were also one of the sides who were said to be keen on O'Riley, with reporter Adam Blackmore stating that the Danish midfielder would be interested in a move to St Mary's Stadium, but Russell Martin's side now appear to have fallen behind in the race.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph previously claimed that Italian outfit Atalanta have seen five bids rejected by Celtic for O'Riley, with the latest being a £21.5m offer. It will be interesting to see whether Brighton have gone over that figure and whether Celtic will be considering accepting.

Undoubtedly, Brendan Rodgers and his team will be desperate for O'Riley to stay at the club for the remainder of the campaign, but every player has a price. Brighton haven't been afraid to splash the cash in the transfer window, with O'Riley their next target.

Celtic Eyeing Luke McCowan

They are preparing a bid

Reports have suggested that Celtic are considering a move to sign Dundee United midfielder Luke McCowan, but they face competition for his signature. Hibernian are also said to be keen, while they've had a £750k bid rejected already this window.

After offloading Hyeon-Gyu Oh earlier in the summer, Rodgers will be looking to bolster his options in the wide areas. It could be a busy end to the window for the Hoops, especially if they receive a hefty fee from a potential sale of O'Riley.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-08-24.