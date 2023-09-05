Celtic would be “going from one extreme to another” by signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at Parkhead, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT on a key player’s future at the club.

Brendan Rodgers aims to strengthen his last line of defence in his Hoops squad as the side look to retain the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic transfer news – Caoimhin Kelleher

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic failed with a transfer enquiry to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher on Deadline Day as the Hoops look to secure another stopper. However, the same report claims that Rodgers has put the Republic of Ireland international at the top of his transfer shortlist, with the Glasgow giants already preparing for the January transfer window just days after the summer market closed.

The 24-year-old hoped to leave Liverpool during the summer window to stake a claim to become a first-choice option elsewhere but moves to Celtic and Wolverhampton Wanderers never transpired. The MailOnline reported in July that Kelleher is valued at around £20m amid interest from Wolves.

Joe Hart has generally been Celtic’s first-choice between the sticks since his 2021 summer move to Parkhead, but a January move for Kelleher could bring the shot-stopper's time in Glasgow to an end. The former England international has been part of a side that has won two consecutive Premiership titles, including a domestic treble under Ange Postecoglou last term.

Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool Stats Appearances 21 Goals conceded 27 Clean sheets 10 Yellow cards 2 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Celtic and Kelleher?

Jones believes that Celtic could go from one end of the scale to another by signing the inexperienced Kelleher to replace a veteran in Hart.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: “It's a weird one, Kelleher. You look at Hart, and he's got so much experience, and then you're going to change that by going for a goalkeeper who's at the opposite end of things and trying to make a name for himself in his career. So, you're going from one extreme to another. But Kelleher, I feel like he's one of the best backup goalkeepers in the Premier League right now, and there's only a certain amount of time he will wait before getting his opportunity. So, we know there's been contact here, and they want this to happen. Hart can't go on forever, so it seems like he’d be a good replacement.”

What next for Celtic?

Celtic have several targets they could pursue in January after missing out on their services towards the end of the transfer window. According to Sevilla director of football Victor Orta (via the Daily Record), Spanish centre-back Kike Salas rejected a loan move to Parkhead, resulting in the Hoops drafting Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

“I had practically every team in the second division asking for him, and he also had the chance to go to top foreign teams like Celtic and Red Bull Salzburg, but didn't. So he is very valued, and we need to show more faith in these players. We can't be talking about home-grown talent and, when the home-grown talent plays, always questioning them.”

The same report also claims Celtic missed out on Brondby forward Mathias Kvistgaarden after the Danish club wouldn’t budge on their £6m asking price following a £4.1m offer. However, Rodgers could revisit these moves come the beginning of the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic are set for talks with Reo Hatate and his representatives over a new contract at Parkhead.