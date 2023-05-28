Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Ange Postecoglou ‘may be tempted’ to join the club this summer, TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are currently searching for a long-term successor to former boss Antonio Conte and could now turn their attention to the 57-year-old who has impressed during his time in Scotland.

Tottenham manager news – Ange Postecoglou

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot recently ruled himself out of the running for the Tottenham job just days after claiming the Eredivisie title with his current club.

However, Miguel Delaney of The Independent has since revealed that Tottenham are now ‘strongly considering’ Postecoglou as their next manager.

The capital club’s chairman Daniel Levy is also said to be an admirer of former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, although enticing him to north London is expected to be a difficult task.

On the other hand, Postecoglou’s current contract at Celtic is due to expire this summer, meaning his potential switch to Tottenham would be much easier to complete.

Celtic are set to face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final on June 3rd, so any approach from Spurs is likely to come after that crucial fixture.

What has Crook said about Postecoglou?

Postecoglou has established an enviable reputation throughout his two seasons with the Hoops, re-establishing them as Scottish football’s dominant force.

But Crook believes that the Australian tactician may feel as though he has achieved all he can in his current surroundings.

He told GMS: “Yeah, I’ve been down their list, and I think Postecoglou may be tempted. He would be giving up Champions League football at Celtic, but he might just feel he’s done all he can.”

Would Postecoglou be a good appointment?

Postecoglou has almost completely overhauled the first-team squad at Celtic since arriving back in June 2021 from Yokohama F. Marinos.

And the mass changes at the Glasgow giants has certainly paid dividends with two Scottish Premiership titles and two League Cups to show for their efforts while a Scottish Cup may also follow next month.

Given Celtic was Postecoglou’s first managerial job in Europe, some Tottenham fans may still be cautious about his credentials.

Nevertheless, Postecoglou has proven himself to be an astute tactician who is worthy of a chance to showcase his credentials in the Premier League.