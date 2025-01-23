Celtic could be set to welcome Kieran Tierney back with open arms after a six-year hiatus from Parkhead, with The Telegraph stating that the Arsenal left-back has moved close to signing a pre-contract with the club he joined at the age of seven years old.

Tierney, 27, made his debut for the Hoops aged just 17, and quickly became a regular in the Scottish Premiership and Europe, becoming the club's first-choice left-back at the age of just 18. Touted as one of the best up-and-coming attacking full-backs in Europe, Arsenal took the plunge to sign him under Unai Emery, although it hasn't quite worked out for Tierney. However, reports have stated that his lack of consistent action could see him return to Glasgow on a pre-contract, in what would be an emotional return for all parties.

Report: Tierney 'Set' For Celtic Pre-Contract Return

The Hoops star has been in and out of Arsenal's team

The report from The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath states that Tierney is on the verge of agreeing a pre-contract with Celtic, which will see him seal an emotional return back to Glasgow after a six-year absence from his boyhood club.

Kieran Tierney's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic record by season Season Appearances Goals / assists Appearances 16 2nd Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.10 1st

Tierney is out of contract in north London in the summer, and is therefore free to talk to clubs outside of England ahead of securing a deal for next season as a free agent. It's thought that he has turned down opportunities to move abroad and in the Premier League in order to return to Parkhead, where he made 170 appearances for the Hoops before his move to the English capital.

Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and Juventus were all reportedly interested in landing the 'world-class' star for nothing in the summer, whilst Everton too showed an interest, with David Moyes looking to secure a move for his fellow compatriot. However, home is where the heart is for Tierney, and he has moved close to what will be a second stint under Brendan Rodgers, having shot to prominence under the Northern Irishman in his time in Scotland.

It remains to be seen what Arsenal's plans for Tierney are for the rest of the season, with Tierney having played in three of their games this January alone, owing to an injury crisis at the Emirates Stadium - with Riccardo Calafiori only recently returning from injury and Oleksandr Zinchenko out of favour.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Tierney has 47 caps for Scotland, scoring once in a friendly against Poland in March 2022.

Tierney hasn't had the best of times at Arsenal, with injury woes stunting his development after a move in the summer of 2019 - and having suffered hamstring problems at EURO 2024, he's only recently returned to action. Clocking up 128 appearances for Arsenal in that time, Tierney has been in and out of the first-team throughout his north London spell, and that has seen him seek pastures new.

