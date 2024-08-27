Celtic have had an extremely busy summer as Brendan Rodgers oversees yet another summer transfer window at the club, confirming no fewer than four new recruits and seeing eight first-team stars depart on a permanent basis - but that figure of arrivals is set to become five with Fabrizio Romano revealing exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that Barcelona talent Alex Valle is set to jet in on an 'interesting' season-long loan deal.

The Hoops have confirmed the permanent signings of Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo after their fruitful loan spells last season, whilst their goalkeeping ranks have massively improved in the form of veteran Kasper Schmeichel and Aston Villa youngster Viljami Sinisalo. There is a lot of money still to spend from Jota's sale last summer, whilst Matt O'Riley's sizable exit fee has given the club more impetus to spend - and the arrival of Valle on a loan has kick-started what should be a big few days in the green and white half of Scotland's second city.

Celtic Are Set to Spend in Window Deadline Week

The Hoops have a huge warchest to get through after big exits

Reports earlier in the week suggested that the Hoops would be landing Valle on a loan deal for the season, with Rodgers thought to be wanting 'several' additions - especially with midfielder Matt O'Riley leaving for Brighton and Hove Albion in a club and Scottish record sale of £30million.

Brendan Rodgers's Celtic career - competitive record by season Season Games Wins 2016/17 59 46 2017/18 61 39 2018/19 49 33 2023/24 50 34 2024/25 4 4

Valle is poised to join on loan, but there are more incomings expected with Rodgers insisting that Celtic have a duty to their fans to spend the money from the Danish international's exit. He said:

“The supporters pay the money. I look back to the Covid times here, the Celtic supporters sold the stadium out with season tickets and they weren’t allowed in it! We have the duty to put the best team on the pitch. That’s what we’ll do and look to do."

Romano: Celtic Complete 'Important' Valle Move

The Hoops have completed their fifth major summer signing

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Valle has completed his move to Parkhead, labelling the move as 'interesting' with clubs across Europe and in Spain having gone in for his signature - but the Hoops have prevailed victorious, with Romano touting the most as 'really important'. He said:

"Then there is Alex Valle, who completed his move from Barcelona. "I think this is a really interesting signing. He had several possibilities also from other clubs in Europe and in Spain, but he decided to join Celtic, and so that's also a really important one."

Valle Move Will be Beneficial for Barca and Celtic

Valle will offer superb competition for Greg Taylor on the left side of defence, and having had two seasons worth of experience in the Spanish second division, the step-up to the Hoops will be hugely beneficial for his development if he is to make Barcelona's first-team in the future at a side that will dominate the ball for large periods of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Valle has never featured for Barcelona's first-team but he did make the bench back in 2022, in a Champions League game vs Viktoria Plzen.

The fact that other clubs in Europe and Spain have been after his talents means that the pull the Glaswegian outfit have is top-notch, and with Champions League football to contend with, it could be a real test of Valle's credentials having joined the Catalan club at the age of 10.

A loan deal does likely rule out a move for homegrown favourite Kieran Tierney, but that could be something to keep an eye on next summer if the Scot doesn't feature much for Arsenal throughout the current campaign.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-08-24.