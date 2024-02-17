Highlights Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is a "big game player" and may be considered for a contract extension at Parkhead.

The 36-year-old has been an important figure for the Hoops, bringing experience and quality to the club's backline.

Celtic's priority in the upcoming 2024 summer transfer window will be to sign a left-back, whilst talks are reportedly underway to extend Liam Scales' contract.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is a “big game player” at Parkhead, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints the club could consider extending his contract beyond the 2023/24 season.

The Hoops are bidding to win their third consecutive Scottish Premiership title by the end of this term and have put themselves in pole position to do so in the final third of the campaign.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to replicate the successes of Ange Postecoglou over the previous two seasons, with the possibility of a domestic double still alive. Hart has established himself as a key figure at Celtic, bringing his experience, leadership and quality to the Bhoys’ backline after moving north of the border.

Hart’s time at Celtic so far

Hart signed for Celtic in August 2021 after being told he wasn’t in then-Tottenham Hotspur head coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans. The former England international arrived at Parkhead on a deal until the summer of 2024, looking to establish himself as a regular, having spent the previous campaign playing second fiddle to Hugo Lloris at Spurs. The reported £15,000 per-week earner is suggested to have cost Celtic £1m, as then-manager Postecoglou looked to add some experience to his backline and goalkeeping department.

Hart enjoyed a fantastic first season at Celtic Park, helping the Hoops regain their Scottish Premiership crown after arch-rivals Rangers had wrestled the title out of their hands the previous season. The Glasgow giants also won the Viaplay Cup but succumbed to Rangers in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

However, Hart wouldn’t be denied a domestic treble the following campaign, as Postecoglou’s marches romped to a league title and Viaplay Cup triumph, adding the Scottish Cup to their trophy cabinet this time around.

Despite the departure of Postecoglou to Tottenham during the summer of 2023, Celtic are still competing for a third consecutive Scottish Premiership triumph and could look to add a domestic cup to their honours list under Rodgers. However, the Hoops will not renew their passports in the campaign's second half, having finished bottom of a Champions League group containing Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord and Lazio.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph had suggested to GIVEMESPORT in September 2023 that Hart ‘might get found out’ in Europe’s premier continental competition. The 75-time England international finds himself with the prospect of his contract expiring this summer and becoming a free agent. Having brought success to Celtic Park, the Hoops may consider extending the experienced veteran’s stay between the sticks for another season as they consider alternative goalkeeping options.

Joe Hart - stats vs goalkeepers across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Post-shot expected goals per shot on target 0.31 83 Save % of penalty kicks 100.0% 97 Touches 44.00 88 Goal kicks 8.67 94 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 16-02-24

Dean Jones - Hart ‘could be worth an extended stay’ at Celtic

Jones has labelled Hart as somebody “who’s had a very distinguished career” and claims he is unsurprised when he puts in “heroic displays.” The journalist hints that the stopper could be worth an extended stay at Parkhead. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Hart is a big game player, we know that. He's somebody who's had a very distinguished career. I'm never shocked when he produces heroic displays, but, of course, it's still something for the club to consider whether they go on and keep him. Is there a chance he could be worth an extended stay? You watch him, and you think he actually might be.”

Celtic transfer news, including left-back priority

With the 2024 winter transfer window firmly behind us, the Celtic recruitment team will focus on the upcoming summer market. The Hoops welcomed Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah to Parkhead in January and will look to strengthen Rodgers’ squad further as they aim to improve their fortunes in Europe.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th February) that Celtic’s priority for the summer will be to sign a left-back. The Bhoys could not acquire the services of Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa on Deadline Day as they scrambled to secure additions in the full-back areas.

Celtic also saw a loan approach for Hugo Bueno knocked back by Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were intent on keeping the Spanish youth international at Molineux. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rodgers and Celtic dip into the left-back market this summer as they bolster their depth in that area of the defence.

Meanwhile, The Daily Record reports that Celtic have begun to discuss a new contract with centre-back Liam Scales. The Republic of Ireland international has impressed on Rodgers’ side throughout the 2023/24 season and could see his deal extended beyond its current 2025 expiration.