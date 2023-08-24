Celtic will focus on extending some contracts at Parkhead as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano drops an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the Hoops’ potential plans in the window’s final days.

Brendan Rodgers hopes to see his side in good shape come the end of the market as the Glasgow giants look to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season.

Celtic transfer news – Latest

It has been a relatively busy transfer window at Celtic this summer, who have had to transition following the departure of Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The 57-year-old was tempted by Tottenham Hotspur’s offer to manage south of the border, leaving the Hoops searching for a new boss for the first time since summer 2021.

Eventually, Celtic turned to a familiar face, re-appointing Rodgers after he left Parkhead for Leicester City in January 2019 before being sacked at the King Power Stadium in April this year.

So far, the Celtic Park outfit have made seven new additions this summer while also losing the services of several key players.

Former Portugal U21 winger Jota left Scotland for the riches of the Saudi Pro League in July, securing a £25m move to champions Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, Carl Starfelt joined Celta Vigo for a reported fee of £4.3m, leaving the Hoops with no choice but to utilise the transfer market for additions this summer.

Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki arrived on a five-year deal for £4.3m, offering the Hoops a direct replacement for Starfelt.

Meanwhile, Elfsborg centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke has bolstered Rodgers’ backline for around £3m.

In midfield, Odin Thiago Holm has arrived from Valerenga, hinting that Rodgers was keen on improving the quality in the core of his side.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the remaining weeks of the window were important for Celtic as they aim to keep their best players.

And the transfer guru believes Celtic will be active in the final days of the market but has emphasised the club’s priority on extending the contracts of some players.

Celtic summer window signings Fee Gustaf Lagerbielke (IF Elfsborg) £3m Odin Thiago Holm (Valerenga) £2.5m Marco Tilio (Melbourne City) £2m Hyun-Jun Yang (Gangwon) £2m Hyeokkyu Kwon (Busan I-Park) £1m Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw) £4.3m Tomoki Iwata (Yokohama F. Marinos) Undisc. All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Celtic?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Yes, I think yes. Now, they are trying to keep things quiet and extend some contracts because this will be a priority for Celtic right after the end of the transfer window. But yes, I think they will be active.

“They will look at opportunities, as Rodgers mentioned. They need to add something to the team.”

What next for Celtic this summer?

Celtic are insistent on adding faces to their squad but also to keep their top players around in the window’s remaining days.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that there has been some fear regarding the potential departures of Reo Hatate and Kyoto Furuhashi.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GMS that Celtic are in talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence.

The 27-year-old is linked with several clubs after being frozen out at Molineux at the beginning of the campaign.

But Celtic hope to lower the £12m asking price set by Wolves this summer.