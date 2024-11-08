Celtic are at risk of losing in-form winger Nicolas Kuhn, with Brentford targeting the German as a potential replacement for Bryan Mbeumo, according to TBR Football.

Kuhn netted a sensational brace against RB Leipzig, where he spent some of his formative years, in the Champions League on Tuesday night, curling home a spectacular opener, before sweeping in after a well worked move for his second. These goals meant he continued his rip-roaring start to the new campaign, which has seen him score nine times and register ten assists in just 16 appearances across all competitions.

This exceptional output has inevitably prompted interest, with Brentford said to have identified Kuhn as a potential heir to Mbuemo's throne. The Bees' talisman is a target for Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle, with his possible departure from West London potentially proving to be the catalyst for Celtic losing their own talisman in Kuhn.

Brentford Targeting Celtic's Kuhn

He's developed into the Scottish side's key man

Spending time at several clubs during his youth, including Leipzig, Ajax and Bayern Munich, Kuhn finally settled at Rapid Wien in 2022. 18 months of regular football with the Austrian outfit was enough to convince Celtic to spend £3 million to bring the creative wide man to Glasgow in January.

Integrated slowly at the back end of last season at Celtic Park, Kuhn has exploded at the beginning of the new campaign, and has been described by Aiden McGeady as 'outstanding'. Three goals and five assists in the Scottish Premiership thus far this season makes for impressive reading, but he announced himself on the European stage by netting twice against his former club on Tuesday night.

TBR Football report that Brentford are impressed by the Wunstorf-born man, and believe he could successfully succeed Mbeumo, who appears to be top-six bound. The report suggests Celtic aren't keen on sanctioning the departure of their red-hot winger, although they wouldn't resist the chance to make a substanial profit, if Brentford are willing to stump up £25 million.

While the Hoops' hierarchy may be seduced into accepting a lucrative offer for Kuhn, Brendan Rodgers and the club's supporters will desperate to keep hold of the polific former Germany under-20 international, who is currently figureheading the Glasewgian outfit's adventerous exploits in the Champions League.

Kuhn's Scottish Premiership Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 9 Goals 3 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 3.58 Key Passes Per 90 2.2 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.7

All Statistics via FBRef and WhoScored - correct as of 08/11/2024