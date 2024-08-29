Celtic fans suffered the exit of star man Matt O'Riley last week as the Parkhead faithful waved goodbye to the Danish international in a £30million move - but that has given them vast funds to spend on new recruits, which reportedly could see them make a late move for Lausanne star Alvyn Sanches before the transfer deadline slams shut on Friday night.

The Hoops will loathe to have lost their midfielder, who scored 18 goals and registered 13 assists in the Scottish Premiership alone last season, alongside another three in the Champions League despite an exit. A fee of £30million is, however, huge for the Scottish top-flight and that can be used elsewhere - with Sanches now seemingly a key target to add goals and assists back into the side.

Celtic 'Step Up' Alvyn Sanches Efforts

The winger has been on Celtic's radar throughout the summer

The report from the Scottish Sun has suggested that Celtic have 'stepped up' their interest in Lausanne star Sanches.

A move to Celtic had been on the cards but a deal has now been called off after talks between the clubs didn't find a compromise.

However, a move for Sanches could be seen as more doable and the French-born winger, who is just 21, has been on their radar throughout the transfer window. They could now test Lausanne's resolve with a late bid for the wide man, who has youth caps for Switzerland.

Matt O'Riley's Scottish Premiership statistics - Celtic squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Match rating 7.74 1st

Reports have previously suggested that Celtic could push for a permanent deal, though The Sun states that Lausanne, who has been described as a "top talent", could even be open to an initial loan with an option-to-buy clause - with the Hoops aiming to replace O'Riley's output after the midfielder joined Brighton and time running out until a deal can be completed.

The Hoops now have a huge kitty to spend thanks to O'Riley's exit, which has broken the record transfer sale of all-time in Scottish footballing history - surpassing the £25million the Hoops garnered for Jota last year, of which they a bit to spend anyway.

Celtic Spending O'Riley Money Could Make Them a Force

Spending that money strongly could see them go far in Europe

The Hoops have turned down bids for Reo Hatate throughout the window and, after adding the permanent signings of Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah following their loan spells last season, keeping longevity and adding youth has been vital to their sustained success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sanches has 16 goals and seven assists in 89 games for Lausanne.

Kasper Schmeichel swearing in to Parkhead after Joe Hart's retirement is a superb like-for-like, with the former Leicester City goalkeeper having won the Premier League with the Foxes and having experience under Rodgers in the past in the east Midlands.

They will need to spend money if they are to progress in Europe, however. The club have agreed a deal worth €13million with Bundesliga outfit Augsburg for attacking midfielder Arne Engels, but Rodgers wants more before the August 30th deadline.

