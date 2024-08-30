Celtic are close to announcing two signings in the form of Arne Engels and Auston Trusty and perhaps one more midfielder to boot, with the money received from Matt O'Riley's £30million move to Brighton being dashed across the squad in a bid for rejuvenation. But that could see two more players leave on loan, according to reports - with Hoops duo Maik Nawrocki and Tomoki Iwata both potentially on their way out of the club on a temporary basis.

Celtic Duo Could Leave on Loan

Their squad is still quite large and exits are expected

The report by Sky Sports' Anthony Joseph states that Celtic duo Nawrocki and Iwata could be allowed to leave the club on loan, with squad spaces looking tough to come by for the duo.

There are options available for both players, and whilst the current state of the squad seems as though they could garner minutes, the arrivals of Engels - who is set to join the Hoops on a club-record fee - and Trusty from Sheffield United will push them further down the pecking order, alongside a move for a midfielder who so far remains a mystery.

Celtic are also thought to be looking at another midfielder before the 11pm deadline in the Scottish Premiership, though who they bring in remains to be seen.

Celtic Competition for Places is High

Sizeable fees were spent last summer but games are tough to come by

The Hoops have a lot of players in their squad and even with the money garnered from O'Riley, they would have needed to get some stars off their wage bill.

Celtic have 26 first-team players in their ranks, which would turn to 28 once Engels and Trusty are confirmed - and as a result, two or three outgoings are likely if players are to receive a fair amount of playing time throughout the course of the season.

Nawrocki's departure is expected, with the Polish youth international only featuring in 13 games for Brendan Rodgers' side last season - but the departure of Iwata would come as a shock, having played a key part in Celtic's season last time out with 24 appearances and a solitary goal against Hearts.