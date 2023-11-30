Highlights Celtic could look to upgrade their goalkeeping department during the 2024 winter transfer window at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops side have made a positive start to the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign but have already crashed out of the Champions League and Europe, emphasising the need for reinforcements.

The Bhoys could prioritise the addition of a goalkeeper, but have also been linked to a £4m move for a Portugal U21 international.

Celtic could aim to strengthen their goalkeeping department during the 2024 winter window as transfer insider Dean Jones drops an internal update on potential business in the new year at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers will be delighted with how his Hoops side have started the 2023/24 season in the Scottish Premiership but frustrated at their early exit from European competition for the second consecutive campaign.

Celtic are under pressure to continue the domestic success of recent seasons, having won a Premiership and Viaplay Cup double during the 2021/22 season before adding the Scottish Cup to those honours the following term. The Bhoys could dip into the 2024 January transfer window, which opens in just a few weeks, to bolster their squad ahead of the campaign's second half.

Celtic crash out of Europe once again

Following Ange Postecoglou’s departure for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, Celtic needed to appoint a worthy successor who could maintain the Glasgow giants’ recent success. The Hoops turned to former manager Rodgers, who departed Celtic Park in the early stages of 2019 to take the Leicester City job, where he secured two fifth-placed Premier League finishes and an FA Cup triumph before being relieved of his duties in April 2023.

Celtic backed Rodgers with several signings throughout the 2023 summer transfer window, including the arrivals of centre-backs Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke, winger Luis Palma and midfielder Odin Thiago Holm. Journalist Dean Jones has labelled Palma, alongside Hyun-jun Yang, as “emerging heroes” in an interview with GIVEMESPORT (18th November). However, the Bhoys also lost the services of key players Jota and Carl Starfelt to Al-Ittihad and Celta Vigo, respectively.

Celtic have made an excellent start to the 2023/24 season domestically, though they will be disappointed with their early Viaplay Cup exit at the hands of Kilmarnock. Rodgers’ side hold an eight-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, though second-placed Rangers have played a game less. Meanwhile, Celtic’s Scottish Cup campaign gets underway in January 2024 when they welcome Highland League outfit Buckie Thistle to Parkhead.

However, things haven’t been so rosy in the Champions League. Celtic are guaranteed to finish bottom of a group containing Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord, having earned just one point in a 2-2 home draw with the La Liga outfit in October. The Hoops’ defeat at Lazio on 28th November secured their place at the bottom of the table, meaning they can’t finish third in the group and progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League after Christmas.

Dean Jones on Celtic’s potential transfer business

Jones says that Rodgers has recently alluded to raising the quality of his squad, having seen how the side fold when it comes to Champions League football. The transfer insider claims a new goalkeeper will be a priority, but outfield improvements are also required. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think raising the quality of the Celtic squad will be crucial. It's something that Rodgers has alluded to recently himself. The numbers are there for Celtic, but the quality isn’t. I think more than anything, you realise that when you get to Champions League matches, and you just see that they're just nowhere near it most of the time. So, they will look for players who can take them to that next level. A new goalkeeper will be a priority, but outfield improvements are also needed here.”

Celtic transfer news

With the winter transfer window edging closer, it’s natural for Celtic to consider their potential business heading into the new year. According to Football Insider the reigning Scottish champions are stepping up plans to sign a new goalkeeper in the 2024 January transfer window.

Rodgers hopes to secure a senior ‘keeper who can provide cover and competition for Joe Hart at Parkhead. The same report claims that the signing of a stopper is the priority for Celtic during the winter market, though the Hoops are prepared to back until the end of the 2023/24 season if they cannot negotiate the right deal.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph has revealed that the one-time European Cup winners are trying to seal a deal for Tiago Araujo for the start of the January window. The 22-year-old has been playing as a left-back and left-midfielder for Estoril and has impressed in the 18 months since leaving Benfica. Araujo has been the subject of enquiries from Celtic, who are considering a deal worth £4m for the Portugal U21 international.

Meanwhile, centre-back Liam Scales has revealed that he hopes the Hoops will offer him a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.