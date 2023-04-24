Celtic could face difficulties trying to keep hold of starlet Matt O'Riley in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

O'Riley has been subject to plenty of interest from various clubs, but O'Rourke still believes Celtic will be reluctant to let him go at the end of the season.

Celtic transfer news - Matt O'Riley

According to a report from Football Insider, Premier League clubs are already beginning to circle around the impressive O'Riley.

It's claimed the 22-year-old midfielder is attracting admirers from not only England but also on the continent too.

The report suggests Celtic are already preparing for bids to be lodged in the summer, as clubs look to lure O'Riley away from the Scottish champions-elect.

Despite being under contract until 2026 at Parkhead, O'Riley has impressed for the Scottish giants, with Transfermarkt currently valuing the London-born star at £6.1 million.

Likely to leave for a fee in excess of his current market value, Celtic will no doubt pocket a huge profit on the midfield man if he does depart, given how much they spent on him in January 2022.

Arriving from EFL League One MK Dons for a cool £1.5 million, the Glasgow-based outfit will be eyeing up a considerable markup on that price, should they green-light a departure.

What has O'Rourke said about O'Riley and Celtic?

Despite the interest in his signature, Celtic remain steadfast in their commitment to not letting O'Riley leave for pastures new this summer, journalist O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

On the developing transfer saga, O'Rourke said: "Celtic are not considering selling him right now. But as we all know, these big Scottish clubs will struggle to compete with other top European clubs when it comes down to transfer fees and also when it comes down to contract offers as well.”

How has O'Riley been performing for Celtic this season?

It's little surprise O'Riley is garnering such interest, given his performances in the green and white of Celtic this season.

With the club cruising at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, O'Riley has shone for Ange Postecoglou's side, while racking up an impressive 7.25 WhoScored rating.

A mainstay in the title-challengers side, O'Riley has featured in each and every Scottish Premiership match this season, making a total of 45 appearances across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Catching the eye with his performances in Scotland, it would be no surprise to see O'Riley secure a move to a Premier League side in the summer, should Celtic command a suitable enough fee.